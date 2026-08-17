Michelle Obama Says Megan Thee Stallion Reminds Her of Sasha

A warm Obama-family connection opened the door to Tina Snow's return, Megan's next album, social media boundaries and her Queen Latifah-sized ambitions.

*Michelle Obama told Megan Thee Stallion something during their nearly two-hour conversation that immediately made the Houston rapper light up: Apparently, Megan reminds the former first lady of her youngest daughter, Sasha Obama.

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“You remind me of Sasha, my youngest,” Michelle told Megan during the Aug. 12 episode of “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson.”

Megan loved it.

Michelle explained that the two have “similar sass levels,” only for the conversation to reveal that Megan and Sasha apparently already have some history.

Megan recalled hanging out with Sasha following one of her “Saturday Night Live” performances — and realizing that having a former president’s daughter in the mix required a little extra attention.

Megan said she wrapped Sasha into her own security bubble, remembering thinking, “Hold on, y’all, we got the president’s daughter in here.”

Michelle’s larger point was about Megan’s presence.

“Your energy is just … it just is so familiar,” she told her before adding, “It’s like family.”

It was a warm moment, but Megan had plenty more to say.

Tina Snow Is Coming Back Grown

One of the biggest revelations from the “IMO” conversation concerned Megan’s next album, which she’s currently calling “Act III” while waiting for its permanent title.

And Tina Snow is returning.

Megan described her fan-favorite alter ego as having lived, learned and evolved since audiences first encountered that side of her years ago. Rather than simply recreating an earlier version of herself, Megan wants the project to properly reintroduce Tina to listeners.

She’s also promising collaborations — including some fans have apparently been asking for and others designed to catch everybody off guard.

That approach fits where Megan says she is creatively: less interested in rushing a project and more interested in making something she considers worthy of her catalog.

Megan Thee Stallion and Michelle Obama – screenshot

Megan Took Social Media Off Her Phone

The conversation became considerably more personal when Megan discussed stepping away from social media during a difficult period.

She said identifying what triggered her sadness helped her begin taking control of her emotional state. Her solution to social media wasn’t simply promising herself she’d scroll less.

She removed Twitter and Instagram from her phone.

That boundary also connects to how Megan views the current music business.

The rapper argued that the internet has made becoming famous easier, allowing someone to explode from a single viral moment even when the underlying music isn’t particularly strong.

Her distinction was between wanting fame and loving the craft.

Megan clearly places herself in the latter category, even while acknowledging that artists primarily chasing attention can sometimes remain successful longer than expected.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah Is the Blueprint

Megan isn’t thinking only about her next album.

She named Queen Latifah as a model for the kind of multidimensional career she wants — one stretching beyond recording into acting, business and entertainment.

It’s an instructive choice.

Latifah transformed success in hip-hop into decades of work across music, television, movies, producing and entrepreneurship without having to abandon the identity that made audiences embrace her in the first place.

Megan has already begun broadening her own résumé, including acting work, while maintaining her music career. She credited her late mother, Holly Thomas, who rapped professionally as Holly-Wood, with teaching her about the business side of being an artist.

That foundation helps explain why Megan’s comments about virality carry more weight than the usual celebrity complaint about social media. She’s talking about building a career rather than merely sustaining attention.

The Obama Connection Goes Back Further

There’s another wrinkle to Michelle’s Sasha comparison that neither woman needed to manufacture.

Back in 2020, Barack Obama called Sasha the family’s “music guru” while revealing that she helped him assemble his annual favorite-songs list.

Sitting on that list?

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage Remix.”

So years before Michelle told Megan that she felt like family, Sasha was helping put Megan’s music into the Obama family’s rotation.

Now Megan says the two actually hung out after “SNL.”

That’s a much more interesting connection than a celebrity compliment delivered during a promotional interview.

And it fit an episode in which Megan appeared determined to explain not simply what she’s doing next, but who she’s becoming next.

Tina Snow is returning, but she’s grown. Megan wants collaborations that surprise people. She’s protecting herself from the machinery of social media, questioning fame without artistry and looking toward Queen Latifah as evidence that a rapper’s career can become something much larger.

Michelle Obama may have recognized a little Sasha in Megan.

But Megan Thee Stallion sounds increasingly interested in making sure the next stage of her life looks unmistakably like her own.

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