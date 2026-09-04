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Gen Alpha Slang Explained: What ‘6-7,’ ‘Rizz,’ ‘Aura’ and ‘Skibidi’ Mean

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Slang language concept. Wooden blocks typography word flat lay in blue background/iStock

*Parents, teachers and anyone else around kids born between 2010 and 2025 have likely caught a phrase like “6-7,” “sigma” or “skibidi” and had no idea what it meant.

This generation’s slang moves through short-form video, gaming chat and memes so fast that new words can take hold and disappear within a single school year. MadameNoire rounded up 20 of these terms, offering a starting point for adults who feel out of the loop.

Numbers carry unexpected weight in this vocabulary. “Six-seven,” written either as words or “67,” gets dropped into conversation as a kind of reflex reply, with no fixed meaning behind it. “41” works in a similar fashion among youth.

Status and image show up constantly. “Aura” measures how confident, charismatic or magnetic someone seems, and kids track it almost like a score, claiming they’ve earned or lost “aura points” after something impressive or humiliating happens. When someone works to project that image on purpose, that’s called “aura farming.”

Slang word written on wood block. stock photo
Word SLANG formed by wood alphabet blocks. On old wooden table/iStock

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“Sigma” borrows from online masculinity discourse, painting a figure who rejects social hierarchies and goes his own way, though most kids today throw the word around as a punchline rather than a real compliment. Charm gets its own vocabulary too: “rizz” and its offshoots, “rizzler,” “W rizz” and “L rizz,” all describe someone’s ability to attract romantic interest.

Meme culture supplies the more baffling entries. “Skibidi” shifts meaning entirely based on tone and context, landing anywhere from a compliment to an insult. “Brain rot” names the scrambled, repetitive content teens binge online, along with the mental fog that comes from watching too much of it. Swiping a friend’s fries earns you a “fanum tax.”

Rounding out the list, “mog” means beating someone in looks or presence, and “gyatt” reacts to someone’s body in a way that can veer into objectifying territory.

None of it needs to make sense to outsiders. For Gen Alpha, the appeal is the inside joke itself.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: 10 Regional U.S. Slang Words Explained

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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