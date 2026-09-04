Paris Jackson Says Michael Jackson Taught Her to Swear

Paris Jackson (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Paris Jackson says her late father, Michael Jackson, had a much more colorful vocabulary in private than his polished public persona suggested.

During an interview with Zane Lowe, the singer-songwriter recalled a childhood memory that gave fans a glimpse of her father’s unfiltered side. Michael reportedly woke her in the middle of the night and took her quietly across property he owned, carrying an antique lantern and telling her to remain quiet.

The nighttime adventure took an unexpected turn when a car passed by. Paris said Michael suddenly sprinted before falling, then responded to the mishap with an expletive-filled reaction: “S***, I f***ed myself up.”

As TMZ reported, Paris explained that Michael knew how to present himself differently in public, where profanity was generally not part of the image audiences saw.

Michael Jackson (Photo by: Michael Germana/Everett Collection/Depositphotos)

For Paris, though, hearing her father swear was simply part of growing up with him. She connected her own occasional use of profanity to those childhood experiences and acknowledged that she sometimes becomes conscious of her language while performing when children are in the audience.

The memory offers a glimpse of Michael as a father rather than the larger-than-life entertainer known around the world. His public persona was famously controlled, but Paris’ recollection suggests that at home he could be spontaneous, playful, and considerably less filtered.

That distinction has remained important in the way Paris discusses her father. Rather than focusing solely on Michael Jackson the superstar, she has often spoken about the personal memories that existed away from the spotlight.

In this case, one of those memories happens to involve a late-night adventure, an unexpected fall, and a few choice words. Check out what she had to say about the moment in the X clip below.

Paris Jackson shuts down fan theories that Michael Jackson never swore by sharing a hilarious childhood memory of him wiping out in the dark.



​“Someone had written like, 'Where did she learn to curse? Because I know her dad and family didn't.' And the sureness from this… pic.twitter.com/7iBEh6RHlN — Perp338 (@Perp338) September 1, 2026

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