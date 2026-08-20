Paris Jackson on Her Drug Use: ‘I Blew a Hole Through My Nose’

Paris Jackson at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Forum in Inglewood, USA on August 27, 2017. (Credit: Depositphotos)

*Paris Jackson is opening up about the moment she discovered that her drug use had left a hole in her nose.

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The singer and model discussed the experience during an Aug. 17 appearance on “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” where she recalled realizing that she had developed a perforated septum.

“I blew a hole through my nose, which is public knowledge,” Jackson said, PEOPLE reports. She explained that the condition is different from a deviated septum and has left her with a whistling sound when she breathes.

The discovery was terrifying, with Paris adding, “You can see straight through my nose.”

Paris Jackson (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

“That only happens from, you know, cocaine, ketamine, just snorting drugs,” she said about the injury.

The physical damage could have been repaired, but Jackson said her doctor warned that another reconstructive procedure would be pointless if she continued using drugs. At that point in her addiction, however, she admitted she wasn’t ready to stop.

That revelation offers a glimpse into how deeply Jackson’s substance use had taken hold before she eventually reached sobriety. She has now been sober for six years and has become increasingly candid about the toll her addiction took on her life.

Jackson first showed her perforated septum in a 2025 TikTok. She used the moment to issue a blunt warning to others about the consequences of drug use. “Don’t do drugs, kids,” she said at the time.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Paris Jackson Opens Up About Losing Her Moral Compass During Addiction Struggle

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