Gorgeous Doll Says Kai Cenat Paid Her $200K to Abort Twins | VIDEO

The TikTok creator says she wanted the twins but gave Cenat two choices before an abortion she describes as traumatic.

Kai Cenat – screenshot

*Social media personality Gorgeous Doll claims Kai Cenat paid her $150,000 after she terminated an alleged pregnancy involving twins. She detailed the allegations in a five-part video series titled “MY LORE: The $200,000 Abortion The Kai Cenat TRUE Story.”

The influencer says she connected with Cenat in July 2023 before they eventually met for dinner. She claims their relationship later became sexual and contraception failed during one encounter.

“At this point, we get pretty locked in, and we ended up sleeping together, and the protection broke,” she said, according to Sportskeeda. “Okay? Now, the thing is, the protection broke at the beginning of the situation.”

Gorgeous Doll alleges she later learned she was pregnant with twins. She says she initially wanted to continue the pregnancy but presented Cenat with two possible arrangements. Under her first proposal, Cenat would buy her a house, pay $5,000 monthly, provide a nanny and remain involved with the children. Her second proposal involved terminating the pregnancy in exchange for $100,000 per child.

Gorgeous Doll/YouTube screenshot

“Option B was: we go, we have these abortions together, and you’re going to pay me $100,000 per child,” she said.

Gorgeous Doll claims Cenat chose the second option. “He said, ‘I’ll pay the $200,000.’ I said, ‘Wow! Really?’” she recalled, according to NDTV.

However, she says Cenat later asked whether she would accept $150,000 instead. “Now, at the end of the day, he did keep his word, but hold on,” Gorgeous Doll said, according to Sportskeeda. “He end up texting me and saying, ‘Can I just send you 150,000?’”

“I said, ‘It’s not even about the money for me. Go ahead.’ I gave you a discount, b***h!” she continued. “About a day or two later, the money hits my account.”

Gorgeous Doll also claims Cenat agreed to support her through the procedure but remained with his family while she stayed at the hospital.

“So as I’m at the hospital, he’s pretty much like, ‘I’m still with my family, blah blah blah,’” she said. “I end up staying in that hospital for like five or six hours.”

“He never came,” she continued. “I was p*ssed the *** off, okay? Because the agreement was you’re supposed to be here with me through this.”

Gorgeous Doll said the experience left her dealing with mental trauma.

“For me, it was very traumatic,” she said, according to The Shade Room. “It was very traumatic for me because an abortion with twins is different.”

Kai Cenat has not publicly responded to her allegations about the pregnancy, abortion, and payment. Watch Gorgeous Doll’s storytime below.

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