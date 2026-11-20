The publication says the listing was approved in error and will ban the producer from posting ads.

George Floyd screenshot

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*Playbill has apologized for listing a casting notice seeking singers for a production titled “George Floyd the Musical.” The theater magazine removed the post, acknowledging that it should not have appeared on its website.

The listing drew swift criticism online. Tony- and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis joined the conversation in the comments under a video posted by Malynda Hale, who condemned the casting call. “I mean……WHAAT??!!! I would’ve lived to have been in the room when this one was pitched!” Davis wrote, EW reports.

The ad appeared on Playbill Jobs, seeking comedic singers and musical theater vocal talent for recording sessions in New Jersey, TMZ reports. The project comes from Busted Broadway, an independent record label that produces dark-comedy musical cast albums it describes as “too ridiculous, too raunchy, and too absurd to see the stage.”

George Floyd the Musical poster/screenshot via TMZ

Playbill addressed the criticism in a public statement. “Late yesterday afternoon, Playbill Jobs incorrectly approved a job listing that had no place on our site,” it wrote. “We apologize unequivocally for giving this hateful listing any further air, and we promise to do better going forward.” The publication said it removed the listing after leadership was alerted and is revising its approval process. “For that, we are sorry, and are committed to regaining your trust,” Playbill concluded.

Busted Broadway responded in a social media post, defending the project against criticism. “The project ‘George Floyd the Musical’ is NOT making light of, condoning, or mocking the horrific 2020 murder of George Floyd,” the company wrote, according to Deadline. “It’s a satire on the CULTURE, rather than the person. Never judge a show by its title, as many who have never seen the script or score appear to be doing now.”

Busted Broadway describes the show with the tagline “The $20 bill that changed the world.” Its promotional poster depicts a cartoon version of Floyd pinned beneath a police officer’s knee. The company characterizes its work as “not for the mollycoddled or politically correct listener.”

Playbill plans to bar Busted Broadway from posting ads and will not cover its projects, Deadline reports.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. His death sparked protests around the world.

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