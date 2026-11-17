The actress and first-time feature director tells Allure people see her as tough when she sees herself as a princess.

Teyana Taylor screenshot via Allure

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*Teyana Taylor says she often feels misread, and she believes her appearance is part of the reason.

The 35-year-old actress and musician opened up in an Allure cover story published Nov. 12. “I got strong features. I look very androgynous, and I think people get intimidated just by looking at me,” Taylor told the publication, according to PEOPLE .

She added that those assumptions leave little room for grace. “I don’t get a lot of grace. They treat me like I’m tough when I’m really a princess. I am just a girl.”

Taylor doesn’t want past disappointments to harden her. “I don’t want no ice box where my heart used to be,” she said.

Control, especially for women in leadership roles, can sound like a dirty word. Not so with Teyana Taylor. In spite of the fact that working as a film director means that she is “hands-on in every single aspect,” Taylor also puts huge value on collaboration with other creatives.… pic.twitter.com/yRhI0BlUVH — Allure (@Allure_magazine) November 12, 2026

She also reached for a Superwoman comparison. “We’re Superwoman all the time. When do we ever get to take our cape off?” she asked.

Taylor’s feature directorial debut, “Get Lite,” was in production when Allure visited. The film centers on a dance student finding their way in New York City, with a 2027 theatrical release planned. Despite the demanding schedule, she said, “It’s everything I’ve ever asked for.”

She also described her leadership style behind the camera, explaining that she picked up a servant-leader mindset while attending culinary school in 2025. “The head chef is in the kitchen with you,” she said. “I’m really big on wanting to be a leader, not a boss.”

Taylor is building something for herself and other artists. “I’m in control because I created this space for myself,” she said. “[It’s] a space for us to know that anything is possible. We don’t ever have to settle for what we feel like we’re more than.”

Her rising fame has also brought heavier scrutiny. “Freedom ain’t free, peace ain’t free, privacy ain’t free. Everything comes with a price.” She added that success can feel lonely. “Blessed, but the human side is that it can be isolating at times,” she said.

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