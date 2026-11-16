Queen Bey becomes the first artist to reach triple-digit Grammy nominations, thanks to a new nod for “Morning Dew (Donk).”

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*Beyoncé just made Grammy history again. And this time, Queen Bey has officially entered triple-digit territory.

The Houston-born superstar became the first artist in Grammy Awards history to earn 100 career nominations when the Recording Academy announced its 2027 nominees Monday, November 16.

Her latest recognition comes for “Morning Dew (Donk),” nominated for Best R&B Solo Performance.

That’s right. One hundred nominations. Thirty-five wins. And a record book that increasingly looks like Beyoncé’s personal scrapbook.

For an artist who has spent decades breaking barriers in music, the milestone adds another remarkable achievement to an already historic career.

Beyoncé in Houston at Harris rally – Getty

Beyoncé Reaches 100 Grammy Nominations

“Morning Dew (Donk)” appears on the 20th-anniversary reissue of Beyoncé’s 2006 album “B’Day.”

The previously unreleased recording gained attention online before receiving an official release, eventually earning recognition from Grammy voters.

According to the Recording Academy’s official records, Beyoncé now holds 100 nominations and 35 wins, making her both the most-nominated and most-awarded artist in Grammy history. Her latest nomination places her alongside Kehlani, Victoria Monét, Jill Scott and Tems in the Best R&B Solo Performance category.

That’s some serious company. And another win would bring Beyoncé’s trophy collection to 36.

From Cowboy Carter to Another Grammy Milestone

Beyoncé became the most-awarded artist in Grammy history in 2023, surpassing classical conductor Georg Solti’s longtime record.

Then came her groundbreaking “Cowboy Carter” era.

At the 2025 Grammys, Beyoncé finally captured Album of the Year, becoming the first Black woman to win the category since Lauryn Hill’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999.

She also became the first Black artist to win Best Country Album. Those victories helped bring her career total to 35 Grammy wins and 99 nominations. Now she’s crossed the 100-nomination threshold, extending a record that already seemed difficult to match.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards take place February 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Whether Beyoncé wins another trophy or not, she’s already secured one of the biggest headlines of the upcoming ceremony.

One hundred nominations?

Somebody might want to start making room for the next hundred.

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