Leon Thomas Jill Scott Cardi B – via eurAI

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*The 2027 Grammy nominations are out, and R&B has plenty to celebrate, including a brand-new category recognizing collaborations and group performances.

Leon Thomas collected six nominations, placing him alongside Bruno Mars and Olivia Dean among this year’s leading contenders.

Jill Scott returned to the Grammy conversation with five nominations, marking a major comeback after an 11-year gap between studio albums.

Meanwhile, Cardi B, Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Wale and Kanye West are competing for Best Rap Album.

And while British singer RAYE leads the overall field with 11 nominations, the Recording Academy’s announcement offers plenty of stories beyond the usual pop-heavy headlines.

Leon Thomas, Jill Scott and R&B’s New Grammy Category

For the first time since 2011, R&B duos, groups and collaborations have their own dedicated Grammy category.

The new Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance category includes Thomas twice, for “Fallin'” with Chris Brown and “Sweet Nuthins” with Kehlani.

Lalah Hathaway and spoken-word artist J. Ivy also compete with “47th Street,” alongside PJ Morton and Keyon Harrold’s “Mess.”

Scott rounds out the category with “To B Honest,” featuring rapper JID.

Thomas also earned nominations for Best R&B Song and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “My Muse,” along with Best Progressive R&B Album for PHOLKS.

Scott’s To Whom This May Concern, her first studio album since 2015, is nominated for Best R&B Album.

Her songs “Pressha” and “Beautiful People” also received recognition.

The Best R&B Song field includes Victoria Monét, Kehlani and Tems, demonstrating the category’s mix of established performers and contemporary voices.

Busta Rhymes and Cardi B – via WestCoast mix

Cardi B, Rapsody and Busta Rhymes Battle for Best Rap Album

The Best Rap Album race brings together six very different projects.

Cardi B’s Am I the Drama? faces Busta Rhymes and J Dilla’s Dillagence II, Rapsody’s God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Don Toliver’s Octane, Wale’s everything is a lot. and Kanye West’s Bully – Deluxe.

Cardi B also earned recognition for “ErrTime,” while Doechii and SZA’s “girl, get up.” competes for Best Rap Song.

Other contenders include T.I.’s “LET ‘EM KNOW” and Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat.”

The lineup puts veteran hip-hop figures alongside newer chart contenders, creating an intriguing generational showdown.

Cece Winans

Gospel Heavyweights and African Music Contenders

Gospel’s Best Album category features an impressive lineup of established and emerging voices.

CeCe Winans is nominated for The Hymns, while Jonathan McReynolds competes with Closer (Live in Chicago).

Cory Henry’s Devotion and Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers’ Revival: Live in Dallas also earned nominations.

PJ Morton completes the field with Sunday Morning, while his companion project Saturday Night competes for Best R&B Album.

Morton’s “Mercy” also received a Best Gospel Performance/Song nomination.

Meanwhile, African music continues its growing Grammy presence.

Tems competes for Best African Music Performance with “Big Daddy,” while Wizkid and Asake are nominated for “Jogodo.”

Asake also received a separate nomination for “Gratitude.”

Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr earned recognition for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?),” while King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni complete the field with “No Tradition, No Africa.”

When Are the 2027 Grammy Awards?

RAYE leads all nominees with 11 nominations, followed by ROSALÍA with nine.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards take place February 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing on ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

For R&B, hip-hop and gospel fans, the nominations offer more than familiar names competing for trophies. They also recognize collaborations, musical legacies and emerging talent across generations. See the Recording Academy’s complete 2027 Grammy nominations announcement.

(If You Like This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Trevor Noah Roasts Trump at Grammys, Sparks Full Donnie Meltdown | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.