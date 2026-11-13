EURweb | Black News, Culture, Entertainment & More

Black News, Black Culture, Black People Forever | EURweb

Subscribe
Entertainment

50 Cent Trolls Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with AI-Generated ‘P.I.M.P.’ Remix

The rapper swaps the former Nvidia chief into his 2003 video and jokes about hiring him after his resignation.
Add EUR on Google
50 Cent Swaps Out Snoop Dogg for Jensen Huang with AI "P.I.M.P." Video Remix
Jensen Huang AI-generated in 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” Video Remix/Instagram screenshot @50cent
0:00 / 0:00

*50 Cent has found a new target for his online jokes: Jensen Huang, the co-founder who just stepped down as Nvidia’s chief executive.

The rapper and television producer posted an AI-generated remix of his “P.I.M.P.” music video on Instagram, HotNewHipHop reports. In this version, Huang’s likeness replaces Snoop Dogg in the original. 50 captioned the clip with a mock job offer. “Jensen don’t sweat it come be head of AI at G-Unit film & television,” he wrote. “GLG GreenLightGang in full effect.”

The joke follows Huang’s exit from the tech giant. A company filing with the SEC confirms the resignation and names chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. Harvey Jones became Nvidia’s first board chair. Huang had run the company for 33 years.

Huang, 63, resigned after reports of two extramarital relationships, according to NBC News. One allegedly involved a businesswoman suspected of spying for China. The other allegedly involved a married executive who directly reported to him, per The New York Times.

50 Cent Swaps Out Snoop Dogg For Jensen Huang With AI "P.I.M.P." Video Remix
Jensen Huang AI-generated in 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” Video Remix/Instagram screenshot @50cent

Scroll to continue reading

RECENT News

Huang admitted to infidelity in a memo to employees. “I was unfaithful to my wife,” he wrote. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Nvidia shares fell about 11% this week, NBC News reports. The stock closed down 4.3% on the day of the announcement. The company’s board has brought in an outside law firm to examine whether a foreign intelligence operation targeted Huang. China has denied the spying allegations.

50 Cent has a long record of teasing public figures. He has aimed similar jabs at Floyd Mayweather Jr., Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ja Rule.

“P.I.M.P.” appeared on his 2003 debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” Released as a single alongside its remix featuring Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks and Young Buck, the song climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later earned gold certification. The remix was subsequently added as a bonus track on some digital editions of the album. 

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Gaza Children Thank IShowSpeed After His Livestream Helps Raise $9,000

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE

About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

Tell Us What’s on Your Mind!

Tell us what we’re doing right and wrong. Tell us what you want from EURweb.

Send Us Feedback
eurweb logo everything urban + radioscope

Black Entertainment. Celebrity News. Culture. Delivered Daily.

Stay connected to the stories that matter. Get EURweb’s latest celebrity headlines, exclusive interviews, entertainment news and cultural updates delivered straight to your inbox.

  • Plus, subscribe for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, subject to the promotion’s official rules.

Never miss another exclusive.

The latest news, exclusives, Founder Voices and more delivered to you.

Follow EURweb on Google

You’ll also like…