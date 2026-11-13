Gaza Children Thank IShowSpeed After His Livestream Helps Raise $9,000

The popular streamer's audience helped support a Gaza school and soup kitchen, with donations expected to fund five weeks of operations.

IShowSpeed – screenshot

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*A handmade sign and a tent full of smiling children delivered a heartfelt message to YouTube superstar IShowSpeed from thousands of miles away.

The children, gathered in Gaza, thanked the popular streamer after his livestream helped raise $9,000 for a school and soup kitchen serving Palestinian families.

Their colorful poster, decorated with hearts, read: “Thank you IShowSpeed for supporting our School and Kitchen.”

The moment was shared online November 4 by Go Project Hope, a U.S.-based nonprofit that credited Speed’s platform with introducing its humanitarian programs to thousands of potential supporters, according to Complex.

And according to the organization, the money raised will keep both programs operating for another five weeks.

Gaza Children Send IShowSpeed a Special Thank-You

The 21-year-old internet personality, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is best known for his energetic livestreams, unpredictable reactions and massive online following.

This time, his audience helped generate support for families facing severe humanitarian challenges.

Go Project Hope said Speed’s livestream introduced viewers to its work, generating $9,000 in donations. The organization also stated that all contributions from the initiative go toward its Gaza school and soup kitchen.

The nonprofit works alongside Gaza Soup Kitchen to provide meals to families in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

According to the Go Project Hope website, a $4 contribution can provide a meal for an entire family, while $50 can help feed a family for one week.

Speed reportedly helped spotlight the organization by allowing a Palestinian man to discuss its humanitarian efforts during a livestream.

The children’s thank-you video showed dozens of youngsters smiling and waving inside a large tent, offering a personal glimpse of those benefiting from the fundraiser.

IShowSpeed Has Supported Palestinian Relief Before

This isn’t the first time the popular streamer has been connected to humanitarian assistance for Palestinians.

In June 2024, Speed reportedly donated $50,000 to Palestinian relief efforts after winning $100,000 during a Wipeout-style competition involving KSI and MrBeast, as reported by Complex.

His latest fundraising effort illustrates how online creators can use their audiences for something beyond entertainment, connecting viewers with organizations providing food and educational services.

For Go Project Hope, the donations represent five additional weeks of operations, according to its estimate. For the children who gathered to thank Speed, the impact of that online attention is more personal: meals, education and a reason to smile.

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