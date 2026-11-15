Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Has Fans Asking, ‘Harpo, Who Dis?!’ | WATCH

The reality TV icon promotes an Atlanta fashion event, but Instagram commenters can't get past her appearance—and the jokes are flying.

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard (new look) – IG screenshot

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*Tiffany “New York” Pollard came to Instagram to promote a fashion show, but the comment section apparently had an entirely different agenda.

The reality TV icon, best known for her unforgettable appearances on VH1’s “Flavor of Love” and “I Love New York,” enthusiastically announced her upcoming appearance at Atlanta’s Deck the Runway 2026.

She promised fabulous fashions; fierce runway walks and an unforgettable evening.

Unfortunately, some viewers seemed more interested in her appearance than anything happening on the runway.

And judging by the reactions, a few fans were wondering whether they’d clicked on the right Instagram account.

‘Harpo, Who Dis?!’ Fans React to New York’s Appearance

In her Instagram promotional video, Pollard excitedly announced that the “HBIC” would be attending the Atlanta fashion event.

But the comments quickly became an unofficial episode of “Who Is That Woman?”

“Harpo who dis 😂😂” asked @cyberba3_.

“I hear New York but I don’t see her…” wrote @jenn1mo.

Another viewer, @pleasureplatters, echoed the confusion: “I hear the voice but where she at? 😳”

Then @shadyshondat delivered a particularly savage response: “I’m finna unfollow you now cuz who dis 😂”

And @baddieblaque suggested the video looked like a Halloween impersonation of the reality star.

Ouch. New York came to promote high fashion and got a surprise fitting in the comment section.

Skin-Tone Speculation Isn’t New

While several commenters questioned Pollard’s appearance, others weren’t amused by the pile-on.

“Y’all going to her damn show or nah?!?!” asked @koy_lane05, defending the reality star.

Interestingly, this isn’t Pollard’s first encounter with questions about her complexion. As EURweb reported in February 2018, Pollard denied allegations that she had bleached her skin, attributing changes in her appearance to lifestyle choices, including giving up cigarettes and meat.

She reiterated her denial during a 2024 appearance on “The Jason Lee Show.” There is no verified evidence that Pollard’s latest appearance resulted from skin-bleaching treatments.

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard (new look) – IG screenshot

The Fashion Show Everybody Almost Forgot

For anyone who actually heard Pollard’s announcement, Deck the Runway 2026 takes place December 12 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

The sixth annual holiday fashion event will feature emerging designers, musical performances and celebrity appearances, with singer-songwriter Lyrica Anderson among the featured performers.

Pollard is listed among the celebrity guests, giving fans an opportunity to see the self-proclaimed HBIC in person.

Tickets and additional event information are available through Eventbrite.

Whether attendees come for the fashion, the entertainment or a glimpse of New York herself, one thing is certain: Pollard still knows how to get people talking.

Even when they’re talking about something completely different from what she intended.

And if the Instagram comments are any indication, some attendees might show up just to see whether they recognize New York in person. 😂

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