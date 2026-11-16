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Cynthia Erivo Says Playing 23 Roles in ‘Dracula’ Was Terrifying

The "Wicked" star also discussed running the London Marathon mid-run and her new film "Prima Facie."
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Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the BET Awards 2022 at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Depositphotos)
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*Cynthia Erivo says her one-woman run in “Dracula” left her mind “completely fractured,” HuffPost UK reports.

The Oscar-nominated “Wicked” star spoke about the West End show on “The Graham Norton Show” on Nov. 13. While starring in “Dracula,” Erivo ran the 26-mile London Marathon and returned to the stage the next night. She told Norton that running “helped me focus.”

“When I was off stage, running was a thing to get me back into my body,” she said.

Despite that outlet, the demanding schedule took a toll. Erivo said performing in the production “felt totally insane every day.”

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“I was terrified getting on stage, but it was a complete rush,” she recalled. “I think my mind was completely fractured by the end of it.”

Erivo played all 23 roles in the limited engagement at London’s Noël Coward Theatre, which began in February. London Theatre Direct describes the production as a haunting retelling in which Count Dracula emerges from centuries of isolation to hunt new victims as obsession, desire and fear collide.

Erivo’s next screen project is “Prima Facie,” an adaptation of Suzie Miller’s 2019 one-woman play. Directed by Susanna White, the film stars Erivo as Tessa Ensler, a defense barrister whose faith in the justice system collapses after a colleague sexually assaults her.

“Prima Facie” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 13 and opened in the UK on Nov. 13. It is scheduled to reach Australia on Jan. 14, 2027. Critics have praised Erivo’s portrayal of trauma and PTSD following the assault, Variety reports.

Next year, Erivo will appear in the fantasy film “Children of Blood and Bone” alongside Oscar winners Regina King and Viola Davis, as well as Amandla Stenberg, Lashana Lynch, Tosin Cole and Idris Elba. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the epic follows a young woman on a quest to reclaim the magic violently stolen from her people. She and her brother join forces with the king’s daughter and son to challenge his brutal rule.

Watch the “Children of Blood and Bone” trailer below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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