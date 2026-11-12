Brandy and Monica Announce Las Vegas Residency

Monica says the sold-out tour that inspired the shows was originally planned as a one-time run.

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*Brandy and Monica are taking “The Boy Is Mine” to Las Vegas.

The R&B stars will play a 10-show residency at Resorts World Las Vegas from May 29 through July 17, 2027, Variety reports. The run follows their sold-out 2025 tour, which wrapped in December 2025. Each night, the two took turns performing songs from their own catalogs. The singers continued sharing stages at the St. Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival and the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture.

“Originally, it was planned as a one-and-done, but I’ll be honest, after the first night, I realized it was far deeper,” Monica said in a statement.

The singers revealed “The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency” on Tuesday, Nov. 10, on “Dancing With the Stars.” The news followed a performance of their hit duet during the show’s Grammy-themed episode. It marks their first Las Vegas residency.

Monica and Brandy / Getty

The Black Promoters Collective is producing the shows, its first residency as a company.

“We saw on The Boy Is Mine tour how much it meant to fans to see them share a stage, and I’m excited to build on what we created together. Bringing The Boy Is Mine to Las Vegas as Black Promoters Collective’s first residency is a big moment for us,” BPC President Shelby Joyner said. “This residency takes that work into a new arena for our company, and I can’t think of two artists I’d rather take that step with.”

Monica also explained what makes her partnership with Brandy work.

“I think the most important factor in any relationship or friendship, especially one that has a partnership like ours, is communication,” she said.

“Communication is key, and keeping other people out, allowing us to speak about the things that matter, to talk about things when one may like something or may not like something, making sure other people’s feelings don’t become our own. [It’s] the key component to how we make sure things work best,” Monica added.

The schedule splits into two stretches. Five shows run from May 29 through June 5, and five more follow from July 9 through July 17.

Presales are underway, and general ticket sales open Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

“The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency” dates below:

Saturday, May 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

Sunday, May 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

Wednesday, June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

Friday, June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

Saturday, June 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

Friday, July 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

Saturday, July 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

Wednesday, July 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

Friday, July 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

Saturday, July 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Las Vegas

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