AI Wants to Drive Your Car, Fold Your Laundry and Maybe Take Your Job

Silicon Valley is teaching AI to navigate the physical world. The possibilities are impressive, but the questions about jobs, privacy and who profits are getting harder to ignore.

AI world models could teach robots everyday tasks – via eurAI

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*Just when you thought artificial intelligence was content writing emails, answering questions and occasionally making stuff up with breathtaking confidence, here comes its next trick: learning how to navigate the real world.

Yep. AI wants to leave the chat window.

And apparently, driving your car, folding your laundry and maneuvering around your living room furniture are next on its résumé.

Welcome to the world of AI world models, where Silicon Valley is teaching machines how reality works instead of simply talking about it.

What could possibly go wrong?

AI learns to navigate real roads before taking the wheel – via eurAI

What Are AI World Models, Anyway?

Unlike ChatGPT and other language-based AI systems, world models attempt to predict how physical environments change when objects move or people take action.

Think of them as digital practice grounds where robots and driverless cars rehearse complicated tasks before attempting them in real life.

According to WIRED, companies are developing simulations that allow machines to practice everything from household chores to navigating dangerous roads.

For example, autonomous driving company Wayve uses AI-generated driving scenarios to test how its technology responds to hazardous situations. Better to discover a problem inside a computer simulation than during somebody’s morning commute.

Remember Pokémon Go? There’s an AI Connection

Remember when millions of people wandered around neighborhoods hunting imaginary creatures?

Some players voluntarily scanned real-world landmarks through “Pokémon Go,” contributing imagery that helped Niantic develop its spatial mapping technology.

In its official explanation, Niantic emphasized that players had to deliberately activate the scanning feature. Simply walking around playing the game did not train its AI model.

Niantic Spatial, now separate from the game, is developing technology that could help robots navigate unfamiliar environments.

So, while some players were chasing Pikachu, they were also helping build digital maps of the physical world. And that raises a bigger question: When ordinary people contribute valuable data, who ultimately profits?

Who benefits when AI takes physical jobs – via eurAI

Will AI Take Your Job—or Just Your Laundry?

Here’s where things get serious.

World models could help automate physical work in warehouses, transportation, manufacturing and household services.

The broader employment picture is already shifting, although these changes extend far beyond world models.

The World Economic Forum projects that technological, demographic, economic and environmental changes could create 170 million jobs worldwide by 2030 while displacing 92 million existing positions.

Those figures represent projected changes across the global economy, not job losses caused specifically by AI or world models.

For Black workers and communities already confronting economic inequality, the important questions include access to new opportunities, affordable training and whether automation’s benefits will be shared fairly.

Meanwhile, WIRED reporter Reece Rogers described getting paid to record himself performing household chores for AI training.

Yes, we’re approaching an era when somebody might pay you to fold your laundry so a robot can eventually learn to do it.

Ordinary people help train AI maps of the real world – via eurAI

The Future Is Coming. Check the Fine Print.

World models remain developing technology. Affordable household robots aren’t guaranteed to arrive anytime soon. But the questions surrounding privacy, surveillance, workplace protections and ownership of training data are already relevant.

Consumers should know what information they’re sharing. Workers deserve a voice in how automation changes their jobs. And communities shouldn’t have to wait until the technology is everywhere to ask who benefits.

Because if a robot eventually learns to fold laundry better than you, congratulations.

Just don’t be surprised when Silicon Valley figures out how to charge you a monthly subscription to use it.

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