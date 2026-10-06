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Method Man Plays Rapper Suing AI Music Studio in CBS’ ‘Cupertino’

The Wu-Tang legend guest stars as Yungwood, a rapper who claims an AI music studio is cutting into his streaming revenue.
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Method Man
Method Man (Clifford Smith, Jr.) arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023, in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. — Photo by imagepressagency/Depositphotos

*Method Man is heading back into the legal world, but this time he won’t be the attorney arguing the case.

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper and actor will guest star on CBS’ new legal drama “Cupertino.” He plays Yungwood, a successful rapper challenging an artificial intelligence music studio in court. Yungwood claims the company has hurt his streaming revenue, according to WTLC. The storyline places Method Man’s character inside one of the music industry’s biggest emerging battles.

“Cupertino” premieres Oct. 8 on CBS. The Silicon Valley-set drama follows attorneys taking on powerful technology companies and the legal problems surrounding their businesses. Mike Colter leads the series with Rachel Keller, Ella Stiller, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Nik Dodani. Robert King and Michelle King executive produce.

Viewers who followed Method Man in the “Power” franchise will find his courtroom role familiar. He played defense attorney Davis MacLean for four seasons on “Power Book II: Ghost.” Method Man previously spoke with EURweb about playing the ambitious lawyer during the show’s final season. Now, he moves from representing clients to playing one seeking legal help.

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The AI storyline also arrives as musicians and the broader entertainment industry confront questions surrounding artificial intelligence. For “Cupertino,” that fictional fight gives the series another case rooted in tensions surrounding Silicon Valley technology. It also gives Method Man another opportunity to expand his increasingly substantial acting résumé.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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