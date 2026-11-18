El DeBarge, Lucky Daye, Kirk Franklin and Chaka Khan also headline the show, which returns to Chicago.

Dolly Parton at “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” Premiere, Egyptian Theater, Hollywood, CA 12-02-15 (Credit: Depositphotos)

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*The 2026 Soul Train Awards will include a special tribute to the iconic Dolly Parton.

Per BET’s news release, country trailblazer Mickey Guyton and singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer will perform a special tribute to Parton, with Robert Randolph on steel guitar. Guyton became the first Black woman nominated as a solo act in a country Grammy category. Spencer reached the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with “Blackbiird,” from Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.”

Elsewhere in the lineup, R&B singer El DeBarge will pay tribute to the late Freddie Jackson. Lucky Daye will perform a medley joined by Muni Long, while gospel icon Kirk Franklin is also set to perform. Chaka Khan will receive the Classic Soul honor. Durand Bernarr will be recognized as Soul Personified, while Elmiene will receive the New Soul honor. BET Amplified artists JayDon and Jai’Len Josey round out the performers.

Credit: BET

Chance the Rapper, Common, Deon Cole, DeRay Davis, Larenz Tate, LisaRaye McCoy, Brian McIntosh, LeToya Luckett and Muni Long are slated to present.

“The Soul Train Awards has always celebrated the music that moves us, wherever it comes from,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET. “Honoring Freddie and Dolly while spotlighting the artists shaping R&B and soul right now is exactly what this stage was built for.”

The ceremony also marks a homecoming. As EURweb previously reported, the show returns to Chicago, where Don Cornelius launched “Soul Train” in 1971.

“As a Chicago native, I’m proud to bring the ‘Soul Train Awards’ back to the city where it all originated,” BET President Louis Carr said.

The Soul Train Awards air Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

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