Veteran stuntman and director Chuck Borden discusses his $3 million Irish action-comedy, starring Jack McEvoy, and his plans to bring the project to theaters through FacePlant Films.

Stuntman Actor/Director Chuck Borden Preps for the release of Bubbles McGee full-length feature film from his company FacePlant Films.

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“It’s an action/comedy,” said stuntman/director Chuck Borden (Star Trek movie franchise) about his first independent film Bubbles McGee, starring Jack McEvoy (HBO’s ‘The Vikings’), which is currently in development. “In British/Irish style…but I bring an American touch to it. It’s more comedy than action…it has plot twists.”

I first met Chuck Bordon (Charles Raymond Borden) when he directed an independent film of someone else’s. He later blessed me by speaking at a client’s film festival (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com) and recently at my own event, an entertainment conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com). He talked about his long career as a stuntman and film director. Aside from his work as the stuntman/director for the Fast & Furious and Star Trek movies, he has been directing music videos and independent films for other companies through his Faceplant Films enterprise. The Bubbles McGee project will be his first independent film through his company,

“People in Houston are interested,” he said as we talked about the full-length feature film. “We’re casting now to get it in motion. We are pitching it until the end of the year. We need three million. It’s an Irish action/comedy…and because of my background distributors and outlets are saying we got to talk!”

Chuck Borden seemed excited for the timing of it call. He seems certain that his long career as a stuntman actor and director, his experiences on major projects such as Fast & Furious and Star Trek and his long career directing and producing independent films has set himself up to create his own major work of art.

“The Irish government is refunding 40% of the budget,” Borden pointed out as we talked numbers. “So, the risk…is just 60%.”

Jack McEvoy (HBO’s Vikings) is the lead actor in FacePlant Films’ Bubble McGee

The Bubbles McGee film is about a guy who inherits a night club and unknown to him he must deal with a mob boss who wants ownership. However, he does not back down. The funny part, I am sure, is that fact that the guy is gay. Imagine a gay guy standing up to the mob boss. I can hear him saying now, “I am not the one!”

“The lead character is played by Jack McEvoy,” Chuck informed me. “He loves the project. He is a young guy…32…everyone else is older. It is going to be so much fun! He is actually an Irishman playing an American.”

“It’s about a gay man who is down and out…he inherits a pub in Ireland that is in his friend’s name,” Borden explained about Bubbles McGee when I asked about the story-line. “But there is a mob encounter.”

“We are still looking for a lead female,” he added. “It’s a feel good story. The action/fights are comical.”

“I am generally known for action (movies),” Bordon pointed out. “This is my first film project under my own brand. I have been co-producing projects but under their brand. I am venturing out on my own. I’ve had this company for 10 years. I have dozens of scripts ready to go….suspense, thrillers…”

“When I go to the theatres now, I’m embarrassed,” he said as we changed the subject to the film industry. “There is nothing original. Matt Damon started independent filmmaking…it’s going well. Independent films…we need to get them in theatres.”

Chuck Borden is a native of the Bronx, New York who at some point moved to Los Angeles and eventually established a home in The Netherlands. He was in The Netherlands when we were talking. He started out in sports playing gymnastics, baseball and racing, where at the age of 17 he was driving in the Grand Prix! Someone introduced him to stunt work and as they say, the rest is history.

Chuck went on to work as a stunt actor on projects such as Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987; Darkman in 1990; Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in 1993; Star Trek: Voyager in 1995; The Hitman’s Bodyguard in 2017; Deepwater in 2022; Fast X in 2023; FBI International in 2024, as well as on television in the “Bonnie and Clyde” series (2013); Constantine (2014); Florentina (2026), and Sleepers (2022-2025). Bordon held a Stuntworld Action Camp in Las Vegas in 2007 and again in The Netherlands as the StuntCamp.

Learn more about Chuck, his film company and the Bubbles McGee project at

www.FacePlantFilms.com – www.ChuckBorden.com

SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million for her column The Pulse of Entertainment. She is the publisher of the digital magazine www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com, which has an estimated 160,000 visitors a month. An entrepreneur, Dr. Moseley’s company, Freelance Associates, is a business management/public relations strategic planning and consulting firm that is celebrating 34 years in 2027. Dr. Eunice also serves as professor for the School of Business at Stanton University in Anaheim, California and serves as promotions director (at-large), journalist and business consultant for The Baltimore Times. Dr. Moseley founded the Uplifting Minds II Foundation (www.UpliftingMinds.com) in 2023, a 501 C3 with a mission to empower the underserved through three major programs – One Stop Business Shop, the ULMII Professional Conference and the ULMII Academy (business management and public relations).EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), was launched by Dr. Eunice in 1999, to educate aspiring artists/musicians about the business of entertainment – www.UpliftingMinds2.com. Next ULMII Entertainment Conferences, celebrating 28 years in 2027, for Baltimore is on Saturday April 17, 2027, presented by EURweb.com and The Baltimore Times, and for Los Angeles on Saturday, November 6, 2027, presented by The Pulse of Entertainment, EURweb.com and the ULMII Foundation. The ULMII conferences are free with virtual access via Zoom. ULMII entertainment conference offers a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and International Talent Competition where the top three scored acts receive the ULMII Best Act Award and over $20,000 valued in prizes/product/services and cash!

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