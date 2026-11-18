The R&B legend executive produces and plays a club owner in a new series about twin brothers separated by foster care.

Keith Sweat in Tubi’s ‘Twin Pillars’

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*Legendary R&B singer Keith Sweat is trading slow jams for family drama in “Twin Pillars,” a new series that debuted November 16 on Tubi.

The R&B legend executive produces the project through KDS Entertainment and steps in front of the camera as Snow, a club owner.

And no, this isn’t another story about somebody begging for love over a slow jam.

Instead, the drama follows twin brothers whose childhood takes a devastating turn when their parents are incarcerated and they’re placed in foster care.

With actor and filmmaker Darrin Dewitt Henson leading the creative charge, the series explores how two brothers can travel very different roads while remaining connected by family.

Keith Sweat Teams Up With Darrin Dewitt Henson

Henson, known for Soul Food: The Series, Stomp the Yard and BET’s The Family Business, created, directed and stars in Twin Pillars.

He portrays Dre, while Alimi Ballard plays his fraternal twin brother, Maurice.

After their parents’ incarceration separates them, the brothers grow up facing different circumstances and making choices that shape their futures.

The storyline examines childhood adversity, fractured family relationships and the possibility of rebuilding connections after years apart.

For Sweat, the project offers another way to tell stories beyond the romantic ballads that helped make him an R&B superstar.

“Music has always been my way of connecting with people through stories that speak to real-life experiences,” Sweat said in the production’s announcement.

He described the series as an opportunity to explore family, adversity and the decisions that shape people’s lives.

Fat Joe and Nicole Murphy in Tubi’s ‘Twin Pillars’

Fat Joe and Nicole Murphy Join the Cast

The ensemble also includes rapper Fat Joe, Nicole Murphy, Africa Miranda, Sean Anthony Baker, Crystal Coney, Chris Greene, Tia Hendricks, Alan Silva, Justin Sweat and Darnell Winston.

Henson says the production is particularly concerned with children whose lives are disrupted by circumstances beyond their control.

That gives Twin Pillars a subject extending beyond its crime-drama setting: the lasting emotional consequences of family separation.

The series also reunites audiences with familiar faces from music, television and film, bringing several generations of entertainers into one production.

For longtime Sweat fans, it’s an opportunity to see the singer working on both sides of the camera.

And while he’s made a career out of singing about complicated relationships, this time the heartbreak comes with a different soundtrack.

Twin Pillars is listed on Tubi as a TV-MA crime, action and drama series.

Watch Twin Pillars on Tubi. Watch trailer below.

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