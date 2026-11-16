"Two and a Half Men" arrives on free streaming for the first time, and "Veronica Mars" joins the lineup Nov. 20.

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*Pluto TV is adding five series to its free lineup, including the sitcoms “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Martin” and “The Wayans Bros.” The comedy “Two and a Half Men” and mystery series “Veronica Mars” round out the additions. All five will stream on connected TVs, mobile devices and the web at no cost, with no subscription or credit card required.

The first three titles arrive Nov. 15, followed by ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Veronica Mars’ on Nov. 20. Pluto TV says more than 25 additions this year helped increase on-demand viewership by 70 percent.

In “The Jamie Foxx Show,” Foxx stars as aspiring actor Jamie King, who moves from Texas to Los Angeles and takes a job at his aunt and uncle’s hotel. The series ran from 1996 to 2001, spanning five seasons and 100 episodes.

“Martin” stars Martin Lawrence as Detroit radio host Martin Payne. His circle includes his girlfriend Gina, best friend Cole, and a collection of neighbors and coworkers. The show aired from 1992 to 1997, producing five seasons and 132 episodes.

Marlon Wayans/Getty

Shawn and Marlon Wayans lead “The Wayans Bros.” as two brothers sharing a Harlem apartment while chasing get-rich-quick schemes. The sitcom ran from 1995 to 1999, with five seasons and 101 episodes.

“Two and a Half Men” will become available on free streaming for the first time. The Chuck Lorre comedy follows brothers Charlie and Alan Harper, Alan’s son Jake, and the women in their lives. It was television’s most-watched comedy for five consecutive seasons and ran for 12 seasons and 262 episodes between 2003 and 2015.

Kristen Bell stars in “Veronica Mars” as a Neptune High student who helps her father’s private investigation business uncover the town’s secrets. The series aired from 2004 to 2007, spanning three seasons and 64 episodes.

The five shows mark the first group of titles arriving from Warner Bros. Television, now a corporate sibling of Pluto TV.

“Having Two and a Half Men on free streaming for the first time is a big moment for us. It is one of the most-watched sitcoms of its era,” said Will Gurman, SVP Content Partnerships and Programming for Pluto TV.

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