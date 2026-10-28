Lamar Odom Joins OnlyFans, Promising Fans a Side of Him ‘You Haven’t Seen Before’

The two-time NBA champion’s girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, has also signed up for the subscription platform.

Lamar Odom arrives at the BET Awards 2022 held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Lamar Odom and his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, are both on OnlyFans now.

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The former Lakers forward created an account on the paywalled site, where adult content is the main draw, Page Six reports. Bradley, a real estate agent in Los Angeles, launched her own page.

According to TMZ, the couple could eventually team up on posts. Odom, 46, declined to spell out what fans can expect from him.

“I’ve lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left,” he told the outlet. “I’ve always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet.”

He teased the page on Instagram with a shirtless poolside snapshot. “Let’s chat,” the post read, along with a link for anyone curious.

On the site itself, Odom leans into his basketball résumé, calling himself a “Lakers legend” with two NBA titles. “You’ve seen me on the court. You’ve seen me on TV. Now get to know the REAL me,” his bio says.

“A little more personal. A little more playful. And a side of Lamar you haven’t seen before. Come inside my world,” it adds.

Odom has already shared some of his most private moments with fans. Earlier this year, he relived his 2015 overdose in the Netflix documentary “The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.”

He was found unresponsive at a brothel outside Las Vegas and suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks. Doctors put him in a medically induced coma, and he woke up unable to walk or talk. Odom has said he believes someone may have slipped something into his drink that night.

He credits his survival to a higher purpose. “It’s kind of medically impossible to have 12 strokes and six heart attacks and survive. I’m probably here for a reason. To tell people my story. I guess hopefully it changes their lives,” he said on the “Locked In” podcast.

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