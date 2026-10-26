Lawd! Ohio Pastor’s Wife Introduces His Second Wife at Church — Says It’s God’s Will | WATCH

Pastor Lydia Ford welcomes her husband's second wife before the congregation as the church leader defends plural marriage with his interpretation of Scripture.

Pastor Lydia Ford, Prophet Israel T. Ford, and Minister Shayla Ford – screenshot

*Well, here’s something you don’t see every Sunday: An Ohio pastor introducing her husband’s second wife to the congregation — and apparently giving the arrangement her blessing. Lord have mercy!

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Pastor Lydia Ford of LifeWorks Church publicly confirmed that she and her husband, Prophet Israel T. Ford, are living in what she described as a “polygynous marriage.”

And rather than keeping the arrangement behind closed doors, Lydia invited the other woman, Minister Shakayla Ford, to address the congregation.

The announcement has sparked debate over biblical marriage, church leadership and whether having multiple wives can be reconciled with Christianity.

But according to the women involved, this isn’t a love triangle filled with jealousy and competition — it’s a family arrangement they believe reflects God’s will.

Pastor Lydia Ford Introduces Her Husband’s Second Wife

During the church gathering, Lydia addressed congregants directly about her family’s unconventional marriage.

“Prophet and I, you know, we are living even right now in what we would call a polygynous marriage. My husband, our prophet, he has a second wife,” she announced.

Polygyny refers to a relationship in which one man has multiple wives, a form of polygamy that remains controversial within mainstream Christianity.

Lydia explained that the second woman was already familiar to members of the congregation through her ministry activities.

“Y’all know her. Y’all love her. Y’all benefit from her ministry every week,” she said.

She then introduced Shakayla Ford as “Prophet’s wife and my sister in marriage.”

Taking the microphone, Shakayla acknowledged the unusual nature of the announcement.

“Cat’s out the bag. Elephants in the room,” she told the congregation.

But she insisted that joining the marriage had not diminished her position or happiness.

“I have not been slighted, not one bit, and I have gained so much,” she said.

Shakayla also rejected the idea that the women were competing for their husband’s attention.

“We don’t walk around like individuals fighting and beefing, but it is a family dynamic in the image of what God wants to put in the earth,” she declared.

Prophet Israel T. Ford – screenshot

Prophet Israel Ford Defends Having Two Wives

Israel Ford, who founded LifeWorks Church in 2009, has reportedly defended his family’s decision through his interpretation of biblical teachings.

According to PUNCH, the church leader has argued that requiring men to have only one wife is inconsistent with Scripture.

The controversy highlights a longstanding disagreement over marriage in Christianity.

Several prominent Old Testament figures, including Abraham, Jacob and David, had multiple wives.

However, most mainstream Christian denominations teach that marriage should be monogamous.

Critics frequently cite New Testament passages such as 1 Timothy 3:2, which describes a church overseer as the husband of one wife.

The Fords’ public announcement has brought those competing interpretations into a modern church setting.

Social Media Reacts to Ohio Pastor’s Second Wife

The announcement has generated disbelief, criticism and religious objections across social media.

“I thought I have seen it all. Until I saw this,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

Another declared, “Perilous times are here.”

Others questioned whether church leaders should publicly embrace an arrangement that conflicts with traditional Christian teachings.

“Im scared that this is acceptable in the church,” one user commented.

There is also a legal distinction worth noting.

Ohio prohibits bigamy, but the family’s use of the word “wife” does not establish that Israel Ford has entered into two legally recognized marriages.

The legal status of the family’s arrangement has not been independently confirmed.

For Lydia and Shakayla, however, the message to their congregation was straightforward: They consider themselves members of one family, united by their faith.

Whether other Christians accept that interpretation is another matter entirely.

And judging by the online reaction, this particular Sunday announcement won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

#WATCH!!!! Moment an American pastor and prophetess, who are both married, introduce a new wife to their congregation and announce that they are now in a polygynous marriage with a female church member, claiming it is the “will of God.” 🇺🇸👀🇺🇸👀🇺🇸👀👀🇺🇸👀🇺🇸👀🇺🇸👀🇺🇸👀 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – A US-based clergyman, Prophet Israel Ford, on Sunday, October 25, shocked the world when he introduced his second wife, Shakayla, to members of his church. According to him, they have been married for three years and kept it secret from their congregants. He gave his first wife, Lydia Ford, the honor of introducing Shakayla to the congregants. Lydia, in her speech, described their marriage as “Polygynous’. She introduced Shakayla as her "sister in marriage" and stated that members of the church have, over time, benefited from Shakayla’s ministration. In her acceptance speech, Shakayla described the moment as "addressing the big elephant in the room’. She gave honor to God for leading and guiding them in their marriage. She stated that though people may have a different opinion, it is amazing to know that they are living in the will of God and walking in his image for marriage. Posting the video of this moment on social media, Prophet Ford defended his decision by arguing that those who have preached against polygamy go against the bible. Authentic voice — Authentic voice (@Authenticvoice6) October 26, 2026

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