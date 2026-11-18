Hollywood meets Howard University as entertainment stars mentor aspiring Black creatives and student filmmakers share $8,500 in awards.

Moderator – Cori Murray, Actors – Nicco Annan & Shannon Thornton P-Valley.jpg

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*Hollywood came to Howard University, but the biggest stars at the fourth annual HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival may have been the filmmakers of tomorrow.

“P-Valley” favorites Nicco Annan and Shannon Thornton joined music legends Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Tony Award winner Myles Frost and other entertainment professionals for the November 5–7 gathering in Washington, D.C.

Presented by STARZ, the festival brought aspiring Black actors, directors, producers and storytellers face-to-face with established industry professionals.

This year’s theme, “How to Be the Next,” emphasized practical advice, networking and the business decisions behind successful entertainment careers.

And with more than 450 student film submissions, the next generation made one thing clear: They’re not waiting for Hollywood to come calling.

Jimmy Jam, Myles Frost, Layla DeLeon Hayes and Terry Lewis

A Different World Panel – Sharifa Daniels, Kennedi Reece, Jade Charnece, Jadah Clay and Dasan Fraizer

HBCU First LOOK Brings Hollywood to Howard

Annan and Thornton opened the festival with a discussion about their acting careers and experiences on STARZ’s “P-Valley.”

They were joined on the festival lineup by Kennedi Reece and DaSan Frazier, cast members of Netflix’s upcoming “A Different World” revival.

Meanwhile, Grammy-winning producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis joined Myles Frost, who won a Tony Award for portraying Michael Jackson on Broadway, for a conversation about the music business.

Actress and filmmaker Nicki Micheaux explored opportunities in vertical dramas, a growing format designed primarily for smartphone viewing.

Beyond the panels, students accessed professional headshots, video elevator pitches, career resources and networking opportunities through the festival’s career and wellness programming.

For aspiring filmmakers, that meant more than celebrity sightings. It meant practical tools for entering an industry where talent alone doesn’t guarantee opportunity.

HBCU Winners – Mysa Nechell Frye, Jada Davis and Christian Sutton – with checks

Student Filmmakers Win $8,500 in Awards

The HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge attracted more than 450 submissions, with three winners receiving a combined $8,500.

Jada Davis of Florida A&M University claimed the $5,000 grand prize for “Rooted in Resilience: Black Farmer Perspectives on Land, Loss, and Legacy.”

Her documentary examines Black landownership, generational loss and the cultural importance of preserving family land.

Mya Delgado of Howard University received $2,500 for “Flowers,” a short film about a mother preparing her daughter for life after her death.

Christian Sutton of Coppin State University earned $1,000 for “My Alter Ego,” exploring identity, trust and self-discovery.

Their projects demonstrate how emerging Black filmmakers are tackling stories about history, family and personal identity.

Business of Music Group shot

Beyond the Red Carpet

Festival screenings included “Rise of the Legion” and “93 ‘Til,” the latter produced by and starring LaRoyce Hawkins.

Writer-director Jimmy Jenkins and actress Ashley Olivia Fisher participated in a discussion about “GOD WITH US.”

An exhibition celebrating Hype Williams’ influential film “Belly” explored its visual legacy, while closing-night programming honored ANDSCAPE’s 10th anniversary.

Festival founder Sheila Eldridge emphasized the importance of connecting students with mentorship and career opportunities.

The festival’s larger mission is to turn industry exposure into meaningful professional experience. And that matters because the next major filmmaker, television producer or Hollywood storyteller might already be sitting in an HBCU classroom.

For more info, visit http://www.hbcufirstlook.com. On all platforms @HBCUfirstlook | #hbcufirstlook #ElevateFilmmakers #BeTheNext #HBCUCreative

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Soul Brother/ HBCU First Look Film & TV Festival – Ayo Omolewa/@allseeingayo/HBCU First LOOK Film & TV Festival

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