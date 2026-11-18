Debbie Allen, Chris Rock, Quinta Brunson and Jaafar Jackson headline a star-studded Los Angeles celebration honoring Black excellence in film and television.

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*The Critics Choice Association’s just presented ninth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. The night brought together some of the industry’s most celebrated artists.

Held Monday, November 16, in Los Angeles, the event served as a reminder of the importance of recognizing those who paved the way.

At the same time, celebrating the emerging talent carrying that legacy forward.

Hosted by Roy Wood Jr., the celebration honored talent across film and television. Debbie Allen received the Icon Award, while Quinta Brunson was recognized with the Groundbreaker Award. Chiwetel Ejiofor received the Vanguard Award.

Chris Rock was honored with the Director Award, Lamorne Morris with the Comedy Award, and Katori Hall with the Showrunner Award.

Jaafar Jackson at The Critics Choice Association’s 9th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television – (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The evening also celebrated performers making their mark on screen, including Jaafar Jackson, who received the Actor Award for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in “Michael,” and Jaalen Best, recipient of the Rising Star Award for his performance as Cassius Clay in “The Greatest.”

Other honorees included Anthony Mackie, Stephan James, Sophie Okonedo, Ato Essandoh and Quincy Tyler Bernstine. Filmmakers Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri received the Breakthrough Director Award.

Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock at The Critics Choice Association’s 9th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television – (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Among the night’s memorable moments was Eddie Murphy‘s surprise appearance to present Chris Rock with his award. Bringing an extra dose of excitement to the celebration.

Debbie Allen at The Critics Choice Association’s 9th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

However, the evening’s emotional high point came with its final honor: Debbie Allen’s Icon Award.

A moving tribute package revisited Allen’s extraordinary contribution as an actor, director, producer, choreographer, and mentor. Highlighting a career that has helped shape generations of performers and storytellers. In her acceptance speech, Allen offered an inspiring message to the next generation.

“And to my young people, don’t spend too much time waiting for someone to open a door for you. Build the door,” Allen told the audience.

The words were a fitting reflection of Allen’s own legacy. And a powerful reminder that sometimes creating your own opportunities is the key to opening doors for others.

From established icons to rising stars, the night celebrated the brilliance of Black storytelling.

The Critics Choice Association continues to create a space to recognize artists whose work has shaped, and continues to shape, cinema and television. It was more than an awards presentation.

It was a celebration of legacy, possibility, and the enduring impact of Black excellence.

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