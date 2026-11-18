The singer shared the news on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" while promoting Tyler Perry's Netflix film.

Fantasia on The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube screenshot

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*Fantasia says her next album will be her last. The singer shared the news Friday, Nov. 13, during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Complex reports.

“I’ve been traveling for 22 years singing the same hits,” Fantasia said. “I want to do my last album…and my prayer is that I can travel off the old and the new [music].”

The project will follow her 2019 album, “Sketchbook.” No release date has been announced. Fantasia also teased that a new gospel album is “coming too.”

The “American Idol” alum appeared on the show to promote Tyler Perry’s “The Gospel of Christmas,” which debuted on Netflix on Nov. 11. She and Durrell “Tank” Babbs play a husband and wife fighting to save a church in financial trouble.

Fantasia Barrino arrives at the 29th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. — Photo by imagepressagency/Depositphotos

The film centers on a struggling pastor who takes over his family’s church in a broken New York neighborhood. Doubt, temptation, and a sinister adversary test him as he tries to find his faith again and lean on prayer to save the church, his family, and the community.

Perry wrote and directed the film and produced it with Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland. Gospel stars CeCe Winans, Fred Hammond and Yolanda Adams appear in the cast, along with Ricco Ross, Chanté Moore, John Gray, Smokie Norful, Jekalyn Carr, Carl Lentz, The Legendary Clark Sisters, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Ann Nesby, Le’Andria Johnson, Hezekiah Walker and Shirley Caesar.

Kirk Franklin produced the film’s music, which features Fantasia, Winans, and other artists. Franklin told Vibe, “Music has always had a way of telling the parts of a story that words sometimes can’t. What I love about this soundtrack is that it’s not just music that accompanies a film. It’s music that carries the heart of the story.”

He added, “This film reminds us of the importance of family, faith, and finding hope even when life doesn’t look the way we imagined. My prayer is that people connect with these songs long after the credits roll.”

Watch Fantasia’s conversation with Jennifer Hudson below.

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