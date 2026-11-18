The Nigerian-American singer discusses her Afro-pop breakthrough, working with a Grammy-nominated hitmaker, and why today's music industry needs more artistry and less obsession with fame.

Victoria Ibek – via screenshot

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*Singer-songwriter Victoria Ibek has a message for today’s music industry: Being famous isn’t the same as being an artist.

In an exclusive EURweb interview, the Nigerian-American performer discussed her musical ambitions, collaboration with Grammy-nominated producer Poo Bear, and concerns about the declining emphasis on showmanship in contemporary entertainment.

Ibek recently released “Oh Beautiful (Gotta Be Us),” an Afro-pop and R&B reimagining of the Be the People anthem, following her selection as the winner of a nationwide competition that attracted more than 4,000 creators and nearly 7,000 video submissions.

Scroll down to WATCH/vibe with the catchy, feel-good Afro-R&B fused “Oh Beautiful (Gotta Be Us),”

Born in Charlotte and based in Los Angeles, Ibek spent six formative years in Nigeria. Her multicultural upbringing influences a sound combining African rhythms, nostalgic R&B, electronic dance music, and contemporary pop. But while her career is gaining momentum, Ibek believes something important has been lost in today’s celebrity-driven music business.

Victoria Ibek – via screenshot

Victoria Ibek Says Music Needs Real Showmanship

“Honestly, I feel like true showmanship, true dedication to the craft,” Ibek said when asked what contemporary performers could learn from 1990s R&B.

She acknowledged that social media visibility can open doors, but questioned whether enough attention is being devoted to musical substance and meaningful performances.

“In this day and age, fame gets you in the door,” she explained.

Her biggest performance inspiration is Beyoncé, whose demanding stadium productions represent the standard Ibek hopes to achieve.

“My goal is to be up on that stage going doing laps like Beyoncé,” she said.

For Ibek, audiences deserve more than a collection of songs. They deserve an experience.

Poo Bear – via screenshot

Poo Bear Collaboration Marks a Career Breakthrough

Ibek’s partnership with three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear represents a major opportunity for an independent musician accustomed to handling nearly every aspect of her recordings.

Their collaboration, “Oh Beautiful (Gotta Be Us),” released November 13, blends empowerment-themed lyrics with Ibek’s Afro-pop and electronic influences. The recording was co-produced by Poo Bear and Alex Csillag.

Ibek recalled asking Poo Bear to help strengthen a second verse during their studio session.

“That man is a walking melody,” she said, marveling at his ability to develop musical ideas spontaneously.

Although Ibek taught herself songwriting, production, mixing, and mastering, she considers learning from accomplished collaborators essential to her growth. Her influences include Brandy, Aaliyah, and Beyoncé, alongside contemporary Afro-R&B performers.

Victoria Ibek – Photo: Josh Durding

From Healthcare Work to Musical Ambitions

Before her latest breakthrough, Ibek worked as a nursing assistant supporting children with disabilities.

She recalled discovering how singing and musical instruments could create meaningful connections when verbal communication wasn’t enough.

“I realized really early on that music speaks to people,” she explained.

Those experiences helped inspire her plans to pursue a master’s degree in occupational therapy, which she was preparing to undertake before her music opportunities accelerated.

Although she dreams of becoming a household name, Ibek wants young listeners, particularly girls who identify with her experiences, to see positive possibilities reflected in her work.

Victoria Ibek – ‘Oh Beautiful’

Fighting for Recognition Beyond Social Media Algorithms

Ibek also discussed the challenges of managing an independent career, including publishing agreements, production credits, and licensing opportunities.

She believes emerging musicians sometimes struggle because audiences prioritize popularity over discovery.

“But sometimes there are gems being actively hidden,” she observed during a discussion about algorithms and overlooked talent.

Encouraged by European radio airplay, Ibek hopes listeners will become more adventurous in discovering unfamiliar artists.

She’s currently promoting her single “Big Bang” and her YouTube docuseries “Behind the Blowup,” which offers a behind-the-scenes look at her creative journey. Ultimately, Ibek’s ambitions extend beyond streaming numbers and celebrity recognition. She wants to revive the excitement of live performance while creating music that connects with listeners.

And if her vision succeeds, audiences won’t just recognize her name.

They’ll have a reason to get out of their seats.

WATCH Victoria Ibek’s Oh Beautiful (Gotta Be Us):

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