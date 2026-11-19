The uplifting duet interpolates Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk” and leads off the soundtrack for the new holiday film.

Kenny Lattimore & Michelle Williams

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*Michelle Williams and Kenny Lattimore are bringing their voices together for “God With Us,” a new holiday-season duet inspired by the film of the same name.

Released by Tyscot Records on Nov. 13, the song features a melody built around Tevin Campbell’s 1993 hit “Can We Talk?” Nikki Grier, whose songwriting credits include Big Sean and Jon Batiste, wrote the track. Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, who has worked with Ella Mai, Ariana Grande and Williams on her “Journey to Freedom” album, produced it.

The mid-tempo track is the first release from the upcoming “God With Us” soundtrack, featuring artists from R&B and gospel. It is expected to arrive this holiday season, according to the news release.

The film reimagines the nativity story through the journey of childhood sweethearts Aspen Kennedy (“The Forge”) and Ashley Olivia Fisher (“Average Joe”). The two play inner-city characters called to a divine mission that tests their faith, challenges their future and reveals the power of unconditional love.

Rotimi, Gregory Alan Williams, Roger Guenveur Smith and Clifton Powell also star.

For Williams, the project adds another faith-centered release to her catalog. Lattimore joins her on a collaboration that brings together two distinct vocal styles for a song inspired by the film’s message.

The trailer for “God With Us” is available on the film’s official website. Check out the lyric video for the single below.

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