Ray J reportedly rejected the apology and challenged the streamer to a fight, while he has long denied any role in the singer's 2012 death.

DeenTheGreat /YouTube screenshot

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*DeenTheGreat is publicly apologizing to Ray J after implying the singer had a hand in Whitney Houston’s death. The streamer backed off after Ray J reportedly threatened a $20 million lawsuit, TMZ reports.

“I retract those statements,” Deen said in a follow-up video. He added, “It wasn’t okay.”

Deen said he was under the influence during the livestream Sunday night when he accused Ray J of drug use before bringing up Houston. “He probably gave Whitney too much, too,” Deen said, then added “allegedly.”

He later acknowledged that he had zero evidence to support his claim about Houston.

Ray J and Whitney Houston/Depositphotos

The singer died in February 2012 at age 48 and was found in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub. Whitney’s death was ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors. She and Ray J were romantically linked around that time, but TMZ reports that nothing connects him to her death.

Rumors about Ray J’s role have followed him for years. As EURweb previously reported, Houston’s twin nephews claimed in a Live Bitez video that Ray J was at the hotel the night she died, Hot New Hip Hop reports. The video was a response to music executive Wack 100, who argued that Ray J had no part in her death.

Ray J has denied the claims. “Bro, that’s the biggest cap I’ve ever heard,” he said on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast in 2025, according to Vibe. He said he was performing in San Diego when Houston died and that the two planned to go public with their romance at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party the following day. “The way they made that seem is so haunting to me,” he said of the rumors.

Deen’s apology has not softened Ray J, TMZ reports. He rejected the apology and challenged him to a fight.

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