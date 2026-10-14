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Whitney Houston’s Nephews Make New Ray J Allegations

The twins responded to Wack 100's claims, while Ray J has said he was performing in San Diego that night.
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Whitney Houston
Ray J and Whitney Houston/Depositphotos

*Whitney Houston’s twin nephews are making new accusations against Ray J. They claim he was at the hotel the night the singer died in 2012.

Ray J has long rejected that story. “Ni**as is saying that I was in the room when she died. Bro, that’s the biggest cap I’ve ever heard,” he said on Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast in 2025, according to Vibe.

The nephews made their claims in a video captured by Live Bitez. In it, Yahweh and his brother suggest Ray J alerted TMZ after Houston was found dead, according to Hot New Hip Hop. They also claim he collected $15,000 for tipping off media outlets.

Yahweh also alleged that he found Ray J in Bobbi Kristina Brown’s fourth-floor room, pushing pills on her as she reeled from her mother’s death. The nephews say they threw him out.

Whitney Houston at the Clive Davis party 2007
Whitney Houston
at the 2007 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards Party. Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA. 02-10-07

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The video responds to Wack 100, who recently argued during a stream that Ray J had no part in Houston’s death. The nephews sarcastically thanked the music executive for teeing up their chance to call out Ray J. After the twins challenged him online, Wack fired back: “The world knows Whitney was a drug addict.”

Ray J has said he was performing in San Diego when Houston died. He added that the pair planned to go public with their romance at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party. “The Clive Davis event was the next day. We were going to go there together, and we were going to make the announcement that we were [dating],” he said on Cam’s show.

“The way they made that seem is so haunting to me,” he said of the rumors.

He also spoke about what Houston meant to him. “That was my people, bro. … I barely speak on Whitney. She’s Whitney Houston. Yes, that’s Whitney Houston, but she’s Whitney to me.”

Speculation about Ray J’s role in Houston’s death is nothing new, and he has denied it every time. 

Watch the video below for the nephews’ full remarks.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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