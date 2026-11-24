A live orchestra reimagined Lil’ Kim’s landmark debut over two sold-out nights at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, where the Queen Bee teared up as the crowd sang along.

Lil Kim at Hard Core Celebration (Photo Credit Alston Media Group)

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Latto, Havoc, Lil’ Cease, Max B and a parade of hip-hop heavyweights. Two sold-out nights. An orchestra reimagining some of rap’s most influential records. And a Queen Bee brought to tears as an entire audience sang back the words that helped make her a legend. Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there for EURweb to bring you the tea.

Lil’ Kim’s Hard Core Symphony was more than a concert celebrating a landmark album.

It was a star-studded salute to a woman who helped change the face of hip-hop, with fellow artists, industry pioneers and generations of fans coming together to give the Queen Bee her flowers while she could still stand center stage and receive them.

Held at Brooklyn’s historic Kings Theatre, the two-night celebration transformed Kim’s groundbreaking, double-platinum 1996 debut, Hard Core, into an orchestral experience. Accompanied by Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra, an acclaimed all-Black ensemble known for blending hip-hop and R&B with live orchestral instrumentation, Kim revisited the music that established her as one of rap’s most influential female voices.

And the hip-hop community showed up.

Fat Joe Lil Kim Hard Core Celebration (Photo Credit Alston Media Group)

Lil KIm Performs Hard Core Celebration (Photo Credit Alston Media Group)

Among the surprise guests taking the stage alongside Kim were Grammy-nominated artists Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Latto, along with Mobb Deep’s Havoc, longtime Junior M.A.F.I.A. collaborator Lil’ Cease, Max B, Fivio Foreign, Maiya The Don and Brooklyn rapper King Beamo. The performances brought together artists from different generations, underscoring the reach of Kim’s influence across the culture.

Lil Kim and Latto Hard Core Celebration (Photo Credit Alston Media Group)

But beyond the impressive lineup, the most powerful moments belonged to Kim and the fans who have been riding with her for decades.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams and City Councilmember Chi Ossé presented the rap icon with a proclamation recognizing her contributions to music and culture. Overcome with emotion, Kim was brought to tears as she received the honor. The audience joined in the celebration, singing every line of her songs, turning the evening into a collective expression of appreciation for an artist whose music has become part of hip-hop history.

Lil Kim Receives Proclamation (Photo Credit Alston Media Group)

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso presented Kim with a proclamation during the opening night, adding another hometown tribute to the celebration. And soon the ity council will be voting to mke July 11th New York’s permanent Lil Kim day.

A Groundbreaking Album, A Legacy That Changed Hip-Hop

Executive produced by the late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, Hard Core announced Lil’ Kim as a solo force following her introduction to the hip-hop world as a member of Junior M.A.F.I.A. The Brooklyn collective, led by Biggie, helped launch her into the national spotlight with records including “Get Money” and “Player’s Anthem.”

Biggie Smalls (Al Pereira-Michael Ochs Archives-Getty Images)

But with Hard Core, Kim established an identity entirely her own.

Released in November 1996, the album debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and eventually earned double-platinum status. Its combination of hard-hitting East Coast production, provocative lyrics and Kim’s unmistakable delivery produced enduring records including “No Time,” “Crush on You,” “Not Tonight” and “Big Momma Thang.”

Remy Ma Lil Kim Hard Core Celebration (Photo Credit Alston Media Group)

At a time when women in rap were frequently expected to conform to narrow expectations, Kim refused to play by anyone else’s rules. She was sexually unapologetic, lyrically fearless and completely in control of her image. She challenged the double standards surrounding women in hip-hop, asserting that female MCs could be explicit, commanding, commercially successful and creatively uncompromising on their own terms.

She also changed the visual language of rap. Her daring fashion choices, colorful wigs, extravagant furs and high-fashion sensibility helped establish a larger-than-life image that extended well beyond music. Kim became a cultural figure whose influence could be seen in fashion, beauty and the evolving presentation of women in entertainment.

Her impact can be traced through generations of female rappers who have embraced the freedom to control their narratives, sexuality and artistic identities. Whether directly influenced by her or building upon the space she helped create, today’s women in rap operate in a landscape that Kim helped reshape.

An All-Star Celebration Fit for the Queen Bee

The first night opened with DJ Self delivering a set of R&B and hip-hop classics before Kim emerged in a full-length silver fox fur coat and black corset, launching into “Queen Bitch.” The orchestra gave fresh dimension to Hard Core favorites, including “Drugs,” “Spend a Little Doe” and “No Time.”

Lil’ Cease joined her for “Player’s Anthem,” creating a full-circle moment that brought the Junior M.A.F.I.A. connection back to the forefront. Havoc followed with “Quiet Storm,” while Max B and Fivio Foreign also made appearances.

Lil Cease at Lil Kim Hard Core Celebration (Photo Credit Alston Media Group)

Kim returned after an outfit change in a stunning tulle dress and black crop jacket, continuing the performance with more fan favorites, including “Not Tonight,” “Big Momma Thang” and her memorable verse on “No One Else (Remix).”

The finale was equally loaded with surprises. Kim performed crowd favorites including “All About the Benjamins,” “Whoa” and “I Can Love You” before Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Latto joined the celebration. Maiya The Don later shared the stage with Kim for “Ladies Night,” adding another generational connection to the evening.

The tributes extended beyond the stage. Video messages from Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Method Man, Fabolous, LisaRaye and Misa Hylton celebrated Kim’s lasting impact on music, fashion and culture, reinforcing the message that her influence reaches far beyond her own catalog.

The two-night extravaganza was produced by GPK Entertainment and Pryme Nights, two African American owned firms. Expect more to come the companies promise.

Lil Kim at Hard Core Celebration (Photo Credit Alston Media Group)

Born Kimberly Denise Jones in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, Lil’ Kim may have returned to her hometown for the celebration, but her legacy has never been confined to one borough. She is a national hip-hop icon whose influence has crossed generations, musical boundaries and cultural lines.

Nearly 30 years after Hard Core first shook up the industry, the records still resonate, the lyrics remain memorized and the artists who followed in her footsteps continue to build on the foundation she helped establish.

Hip-hop has never been short on tributes, but this one carried a particularly meaningful message: Lil’ Kim didn’t simply make history. She helped change the rules of the game. And after all these years, the Queen Bee is still reigning.

“This is all because you guys,” she told the crowd each night. “Thank you so much. I love you, I love you for still loving me.”

The Queen Bee got her flowers. And they were long overdue.

You can find an earlier conversation with Lil Kim and her former artist/boo in the video above.

Jazmyn Summers (instagram)

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can catch Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Ins tagram.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Hunger Games’ Stars Talk LeBron James, Cast Chemistry and Arena Survival | EURexclusiveWATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.