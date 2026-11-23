ocial historian Edmond W. Davis examines Trump's political appointments, the revolving door of federal leadership and the double standard surrounding diversity, qualifications and accountability.

Mediocre White Boy DEI

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*AUTHOR’S DISCLAIMER: Whiteness itself does not equal mediocrity. Neither does being Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, male, female, Republican, or Democrat establish someone’s competence or incompetence.

Any person, regardless of race or gender, can be mediocre or exceptional. The phrase “Mediocre White Boy DEI” is political satire directed at the historic good-old-boy system of favoritism, privilege, connections, and unquestioning obedience—not an accusation that white men are inherently inferior. Mediocrity is not a complexion. It is demonstrated by inadequate preparation, poor judgment, ineffective leadership, and failure to perform. This commentary challenges the practice of elevating political loyalists over more capable professionals when the safety and well-being of Americans are at stake.

America did not become a superpower by handing sensitive government positions to television personalities, political fundraisers, and presidential loyalists simply because they knew the right people. Yet Donald Trump’s second administration has repeatedly raised questions about whether loyalty outranks qualifications.

The issue is not that these appointees are white men. The issue is the double standard that elevates questionable credentials while experienced professionals are dismissed and everyday Americans pay the consequences.

Welcome to the age of Mediocre White Boy DEI: Does Everything I Say.

Political loyalty versus proven competence America’s leadership dilemma – via eurAI

I. The Good-Old-Boy Hiring System: By the Numbers

According to the Brookings Institution’s analysis of Trump’s first 300 days, 91% of his first 216 Senate-confirmed second-term appointees were white, while only 16% were women—the lowest proportion of women among the four administrations examined.

These statistics describe a specific early-administration cohort, not the complete federal workforce in November 2026. Nor do they prove individual incompetence. They do, however, raise legitimate questions about the diversity of talent being considered for the nation’s most powerful positions.

Consider Sean Cairncross, dismissed as White House national cyber director on November 19. His professional background was rooted primarily in law, political operations, and Republican National Committee leadership—not cybersecurity.

His replacement, Kirsten Davies, possesses extensive technology and cybersecurity experience.

Why was comparable technical expertise not prioritized initially?

Meanwhile, nationwide disruptions involving aviation, Microsoft services, banking, and national security communications exposed the fragility of interconnected American systems. Officials have not established that these incidents were coordinated attacks or caused by Cairncross.

Nevertheless, the question remains: When America’s infrastructure is vulnerable, why would political loyalty ever outweigh demonstrated technical competence?

Loyalty tests replaced expertise in sensitive government roles – via eurAI

II. FEMA and Transportation: When Inexperience Meets National Emergencies

Consider the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In May 2025, Cameron Hamilton was removed as acting FEMA administrator shortly after publicly opposing proposals to eliminate the agency.

His replacement, David Richardson, was a former Marine Corps officer with no prior professional disaster-management experience.

In June, Richardson reportedly told FEMA personnel that he was unaware hurricane season had begun. Homeland Security officials insisted the comment was a joke.

But disaster preparedness is no laughing matter.

Richardson resigned in November 2025, and Hamilton subsequently returned, becoming Senate-confirmed FEMA administrator in August 2026.

More troubling, an August 2026 Government Accountability Office investigation found that FEMA made workforce-reduction decisions without conducting an adequate analysis of staffing requirements.

America cannot afford a disaster-management system built around political obedience instead of operational readiness.

Now examine Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The former congressman, Fox Business host, and reality television personality possesses legislative and public-policy experience. However, he did not enter office with a conventional background managing national aviation infrastructure.

That distinction matters.

On November 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop lasting approximately four hours and 45 minutes. According to a Congressional Research Service report, more than 12,000 flights were canceled that day.

The underlying infrastructure problems predated Duffy’s tenure, and there is no established evidence that his appointment caused the failure.

Nevertheless, a Cabinet secretary must be accountable for preparedness, modernization, oversight, and corrective action.

The American people should not confuse being a television personality with being an operational expert.

III. The Pentagon: When Experience Becomes Expendable

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, another former Fox News personality and military veteran, assumed responsibility for one of the world’s most complex institutions without previous experience managing an organization of comparable magnitude.

According to CBS News, at least 20 senior military and civilian defense leaders had departed by September 2026.

Among them were decorated officers with decades of experience in intelligence, combat aviation, military law, cybersecurity, and global command operations.

General C.Q. Brown Jr., Admiral Lisa Franchetti, and NSA Director General Timothy Haugh were among those removed.

Particularly concerning is reporting that Black and female military officers were disproportionately removed from promotion lists. CBS also reported that no women were serving as active-duty four-star generals or admirals at the time of its September investigation.

The military must remain under legitimate civilian authority. Presidents possess lawful authority to choose senior advisers and military leaders.

But civilian control of the military must never become an excuse to substitute personal loyalty for military readiness.

Experience was discarded when personal obedience mattered more – via eurAI

IV. The Documented Personnel Revolving Door

The following record includes selected Trump second-term appointees, senior officials, and career military leaders who were removed, replaced, resigned, retired early, or reassigned. Being named here does not mean an individual was incompetent, corrupt, or personally responsible for national security failures. Several were highly experienced professionals whose departures raise questions about the administration’s personnel decisions.

Official Leadership position Reported change Gen. C.Q. Brown Jr. Joint Chiefs Chairman Fired, Feb. 2025 Adm. Lisa Franchetti Chief of Naval Operations Removed, Feb. 2025 Gen. James Slife Air Force Vice Chief Removed, Feb. 2025 Lt. Gen. Joseph Berger III Army Judge Advocate General Fired, Feb. 2025 Lt. Gen. Charles Plummer Air Force Judge Advocate General Fired, Feb. 2025 Gen. Timothy Haugh NSA / Cyber Command Director Fired, Apr. 2025 Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield NATO Military Committee representative Removed, Apr. 2025 Gen. Jeffrey Kruse Defense Intelligence Agency Director Removed, Aug. 2025 Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore Navy Reserve Chief Relieved, Aug. 2025 Rear Adm. Milton Sands Naval Special Warfare Commander Relieved, Aug. 2025 Gen. David Allvin Air Force Chief of Staff Early retirement, 2025 Adm. Alvin Holsey U.S. Southern Command Early retirement, 2025 Gen. Randy George Army Chief of Staff Directed to retire, Apr. 2026 Gen. Christopher Donahue Army Europe and Africa Forced early retirement, 2026 Gen. David Hodne Army Transformation Command Removed, Apr. 2026 Maj. Gen. William Green Army Chaplain Corps Removed, Apr. 2026 John Phelan Navy Secretary Removed, Apr. 2026 Dan Driscoll Army Secretary Resigned, Aug. 2026 Joe Kasper Pentagon Chief of Staff Reassigned, Apr. 2025 Dan Caldwell Senior Pentagon aide Fired, Apr. 2025 Darin Selnick Pentagon Deputy Chief of Staff Fired, Apr. 2025 Colin Carroll Senior Pentagon adviser Fired, Apr. 2025 Cameron Hamilton Acting FEMA Administrator Removed, May 2025; confirmed as administrator, Aug. 2026 David Richardson Acting FEMA Administrator Resigned, Nov. 2025 Dan Bongino FBI Deputy Director Resigned, Jan. 2026 Kristi Noem Homeland Security Secretary Fired, Mar. 2026 Pam Bondi Attorney General Fired, Apr. 2026 Tulsi Gabbard National Intelligence Director Resigned, 2026, citing family reasons Karoline Leavitt White House Press Secretary Voluntary departure, Aug. 2026 Katie Zacharia White House Press Secretary Removed, Oct. 2026 Susie Wiles White House Chief of Staff Succeeded by Stephen Miller, Nov. 2026 Sean Cairncross National Cyber Director Replaced, Nov. 2026

Sources: CBS News Pentagon leadership investigation; GAO FEMA leadership and workforce review; Washington Post on women leaving senior administration positions.

Personnel changes are not necessarily evidence of wrongdoing. But repeated leadership disruption in national security, emergency management, federal law enforcement, and military operations demands serious congressional scrutiny.

V. A Double Standard: Opportunity for Some, Unemployment for Others

While political insiders continued receiving appointments, many American workers experienced considerable economic insecurity.

The Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that Black women experienced a net employment decline of 113,000 during 2025, after losses exceeding 250,000 earlier that year.

The employment figures cannot establish that politically appointed white men directly replaced those workers. They do, however, expose a serious contradiction in national priorities.

At a time when experienced workers across the nation were losing opportunities, questions surrounding the qualifications of politically connected appointees became especially consequential.

And consider the money.

On September 29, 2026, Trump met with major AI and technology executives to discuss voluntary safeguards for emerging artificial intelligence.

While the gathering itself was publicized, the broader relationship between political power, corporate influence, and regulation deserves independent examination.

Separately, a Reuters investigation estimated that cryptocurrency ventures generated at least $2.3 billion in gains for Trump’s family since his return to the presidency.

Those financial gains do not independently establish criminal conduct. However, they create legitimate questions about conflicts of interest and the separation of presidential responsibilities from private commercial interests.

The White House is the people’s executive office—not a private family business headquarters.

The good-old-boy network valued connections over competence – via eurAI

VI. America Is Changing—and the Good-Old-Boy System Is Aging

While political appointments have remained overwhelmingly white, American voters delivered a strikingly different message in November 2026.

According to the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, the country will have a record seven Black U.S. senators.

For the first time, five Black governors are expected to serve simultaneously: Wes Moore of Maryland, Keisha Lance Bottoms of Georgia, Aaron Ford of Nevada, David Crowley of Wisconsin, and Republican Byron Donalds of Florida.

These victories span both political parties.

California elected Xavier Becerra, its first elected Latino governor, while Texas elected its first Latina governor, Gina Hinojosa.

New Mexico elected Deb Haaland, the first Native American woman governor in American history. Minnesota elected Peggy Flanagan, the first Native American woman elected to the United States Senate.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, at least 2,559 women will serve in state legislatures in 2027, establishing a new record.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Jeffries stands poised to become America’s first Black Speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January.

This is not simply a blue wave. It is a transformation of American political leadership.

These milestones do not mean every newly elected leader will succeed, nor that demographic diversity guarantees effective government. They demonstrate that Americans are increasingly choosing leaders from backgrounds once excluded from the corridors of political power.

VII. The Real Meaning of DEI: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

America’s future is increasingly multiracial, multicultural, and interconnected.

The children and grandchildren of millennials will inherit a political system very different from the one their grandparents experienced.

They will be less likely to accept the idea that leadership opportunities should flow automatically through established networks of familiar faces, personal friendships, family privilege, or partisan obedience.

The age of assuming that a white male political insider is automatically more capable than a woman, Black professional, Latino leader, Asian American expert, or Native American public servant must end.

But the reverse assumption is equally unacceptable. A white man can be exceptional. A Black woman can be mediocre. A Latino official can be brilliant. An Asian American executive can fail. A Native American public servant can lead with extraordinary integrity.

Competence is not inherited through race. It must be demonstrated through preparation, performance, integrity, and accountability. This is what genuine diversity, equity, and inclusion should help accomplish: expanding fair access to opportunity while maintaining demanding professional standards. America becoming more melanated does not translate into America becoming less safe. National security is strengthened when the country draws upon its broadest available pool of qualified talent.

Restoring America requires independent congressional oversight, transparent presidential finances, rigorous professional qualifications for sensitive appointments, and protection for experienced military and civilian public servants. Government must replace loyalty tests with measurable competence, political revenge with impartial accountability, and personal enrichment with genuine public service.

The next generation must demand leaders who do not simply look familiar or repeat whatever the president says, but possess the courage, character, integrity, and expertise to protect the United States of America—because true DEI does not mean Does Everything I Say; it means every qualified American deserves a fair opportunity to serve.

Edmond W. Davis

About the Author:

Edmond W. Davis is an American social historian, media strategist, international journalist, Grambling State University graduate, professor at Arkansas Baptist College and Philander Smith University, and founder of the National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Festival. His work focuses on history, education, emotional intelligence, civic engagement, economic mobility, and the advancement of historically Black colleges and universities. Davis was a grand marshal at the National African American History Month Parade, the largest in the U.S. during Black History Month. Davis is a nationally recognized Tuskegee Airman authority.

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