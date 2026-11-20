The filmmaker says the voting rights activist warned her that the opposition is not going away.

Ava DuVernay at VH1 Trailblazer Honors at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 20, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Depositphotos

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*Ava DuVernay’s new documentary “14th” opens in select theaters in the U.S. and U.K. on Nov. 27, ahead of its global Netflix debut on Dec. 4. The “Selma” director had initially planned to release the film earlier, before the 2026 midterm elections, but said Stacey Abrams persuaded her to reconsider. DuVernay discussed the decision at the Global Women’s Summit, hosted by The Washington Post.

Abrams, a two-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate, advised against that timing. “It was Stacey Abrams who said to me, ‘You shouldn’t do that,'” DuVernay said. Abrams believed the film “will be more needed and more instructive after” the elections.

DuVernay told the Post that the advice carried a bigger warning. “What she really was saying to me is that the opposition is not going away,” she said. “These ideas are not going away, the money behind it is not going away, and it will come back with a vengeance.”

Stacey Abrams – Getty

The film follows “13th,” DuVernay’s 2016 documentary on race, justice and mass incarceration. This time she examines the 14th Amendment, written after the Civil War. “14th” traces the 150-year fight over the amendment, mixing historical research with today’s headlines. It asks who gets to belong. “If 13th asked who gets caged, then 14th asks who gets counted,” DuVernay told Netflix.

DuVernay also told The Guardian that fear and anger over what she has seen at home fed the project. “I live in Los Angeles, and I’ve seen people in my neighborhood pulled out of their cars,” she said. “So when I would feel the rage and the fear, I put it into the film.”

She conducted more than 50 expert interviews for the documentary. Participants include U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) and Anna Paulina Luna (R), Sen. Alex Padilla (D) and former Sen. Jeff Flake (R). Legal minds Sherrilyn Ifill, Robert Chang and Abrams appear as well. Pulitzer Prize winners Eric Foner and David Blight, author Donald T. Critchlow and cultural critic Hasan Piker also take part.

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