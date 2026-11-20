Larry Buford questions why journalists capitalize Black but not white—and whether the distinction unintentionally reinforces the racial divisions it seeks to challenge.

Blacks vs whites – via eurAI

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*If black, white and brown are colors according to the box of Crayola crayons we were introduced to as toddlers, then why are we now treating white differently?

According to the Associated Press (AP) and many journalistic circles, “Black” is capitalized when identifying race, while “white” remains lowercase. Why is “white” not given the same treatment in discussions of race?

According to the AP, Black people share a history, cultural identity and experiences of racial discrimination, particularly among those connected to the African diaspora. For many Black Americans, slavery also severed connections to specific ancestral roots.

White Americans, on the other hand, may identify with diverse European, Middle Eastern and North African cultures and retain more specific ethnic identities. Unfortunately, in America, until someone opens their mouth and speaks, wears a certain garment or displays some other ethnic giveaway, it’s all about skin color.

Skin color, dammit!

AP style capitalizes Black but not white – via eurAI

Why AP Capitalizes Black but Not white

To their credit, the AP and other journalistic institutions avoid capitalizing “white” partly to discourage and delegitimize its uppercase usage by white supremacist groups. The AP also advises against using the broad term “brown” as a racial identifier.

However, leaving “white” lowercase still sets white people apart, as if they are the standard and not part of the race conversation—allowing them to detach themselves from accountability.

In talking with a friend of mine who is a world traveler, she said, “We’re all mixed with something; there is no pure race, whether you’re in Louisiana, Portugal, or Jamaica.”

Before the so-called “discovery” of America, European white folks were fighting against other European white folks, just like African Black folks were fighting against other African Black folks.

When it came to America, yes, there were still differences, particularly between religious groups, but none as atrocious as the Black and white issue. No matter where you came from, if you were “white,” you were right, and if you were “Black,” you were jacked and in lack!

Does unequal capitalization deepen racial divides – via eurAI.jpg

Does Capitalization Reinforce Racial Divisions?

So, in our effort to deflate white supremacy, have we unwittingly set white people apart by using lowercase for “white” and uppercase for “Black”?

For the record: Those of you white folks who say you are not responsible for what your forefathers did—a lot of you and your families are still benefiting systemically from what they did: stolen or destroyed land; stolen copyrights and patents; the rape of Black women; the separation of families during slave auctions; the stripping of Black men of their dignity; and the list goes on.

Now you sit back with ease, asking, “Why do Black people act up the way they do?” But guess what? Why are your children now acting up the way they do? It’s karma; what goes around comes around.

In the Bible, 1 Timothy 1:4, the Apostle Paul instructs Timothy to command people in Ephesus to stop paying attention to “myths and endless genealogies.”

There’s a lesson in this: Hitler failed! There is no superior race! We’ll all have to someday answer individually to Almighty God.

Columnist Larry Buford

Larry Buford is not only a songsmith, he’s also a contributing writer to EURweb and is the author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon). Email: [email protected]

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