The Fugees members will headline the launch of The Fourth Space at the Faena Forum during Miami Art Week.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2011.Singer Lauryn Hill, during her show at the Back2Black Festival at Leopoldina Station in the city of Rio de Janeiro — Photo by A.Paes/Depositphotos

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*Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean will perform in Miami Beach on Dec. 5 during Art Basel, Billboard reports. The Fugees members are reuniting once more to continue celebrating 30 years of “The Score,” the group’s 1996 album.

The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won Best Rap Album at the 1997 Grammy Awards. It later went six-times platinum and produced “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “Fu-Gee-La.” EURweb previously reported that Hill and Jean performed over the summer at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro for a Global Citizen concert.

The Miami show will launch “The Fourth Space,” a new cultural platform from Saint & Citizen. The event pairs an immersive art exhibition with conversations about art, migration, storytelling, and “The Score.”

Saint & Citizen CEO Paula Grant explained the name in a statement. People live in three familiar spaces, she said: home, work and the places where they gather. The fourth comes from shared culture, memory and experience. “Thirty years ago, The Score gave a generation shaped by migration a language for identity, belonging and possibility,” Grant said.

Lauryn Hill (center), Pras (left) and Wyclef of the Fugees at the All Star Cafe. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

She described Miami as a fitting host, noting that generations of newcomers have brought their cultures to the city and helped shape it. Grant added that her company exists “to close the distance between those who shape culture and those whose lives are shaped by it.”

“To honor Ms. Lauryn Hill alongside Wyclef Jean in Miami, a city whose identity has been shaped by generations of people bringing their cultures with them, feels especially fitting,” she said.

Fellow Fugees member Pras Michel will not join the performance. As EURweb previously reported, he is serving a federal prison sentence following a conviction on charges that included money laundering and conspiracy-related offenses.

The Fourth Space will take place at the Faena Forum during Miami Art Week. The exhibition opens at 12 p.m. ET, with Hill and Jean scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. ET.

Early-access ticket registration is now open on the Saint & Citizen website.

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