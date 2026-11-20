Samuel L. Jackson stars in Taylor Sheridan's new series, which premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in Frisco King, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

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*Paramount+ has released the official trailer for “Frisco King,” offering a fuller look at Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. The Oscar nominee plays a gangster who sets his sights on the top of a small Texas town. “The town may be small, but the hustles are larger than life,” according to the official description.

The footage also connects the series to “Tulsa King.” Sylvester Stallone makes a special guest appearance, reprising his role as Dwight “The General” Manfredi from Taylor Sheridan’s series. Sheridan also created “Frisco King.”

Lee is a seasoned New Orleans gangster who lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers that the quiet suburb offers plenty of opportunities for a hustler. He builds a crew that includes a young protégé, a driver and an expanding circle of quirky partners. Together, they turn small-time schemes into a legitimate enterprise. But as the scores get bigger, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one step ahead of the next con. As Paramount+ puts it, “Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived.”

Samuel L. Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the tease art for Frisco King, Season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Marco Grob/Paramount+

Asa Germann plays Teddy, a college dropout with a business head who becomes Lee’s protégé. Kai Caster plays Keith, a courteous valet at the Sandman Hotel who gets pulled into Lee’s orbit. Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann play London and Avery, two local cheerleaders who join Lee’s circle and know how to put their charm to work.

Sheridan, Stallone, and Jackson serve as executive producers on the series.

The first two episodes premiere Dec. 18 exclusively on Paramount+, followed by a new episode every Friday. The debut arrives the same day as the “Tulsa King” Season 4 finale.

Watch the official trailer below.

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