The limited-time offer arrives ahead of the final season of “P-Valley” on Dec. 4.

La La Anthony attends the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event on January 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for STARZ)

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*STARZ has launched an early Black Friday sale that cuts the price of a full year of streaming to $11.99, Cord Cutters News reports. The regular annual price is $69.99, making the deal roughly $1 a month. A monthly option is also available for $2.99 a month for three months, a 75% discount off the regular $11.99 rate.

The discount arrives during a busy stretch for the network. “Splash City,” directed by rapper Berner and entrepreneur Alex Ferrufino, debuted Nov. 17. New episodes of “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” arrive Nov. 20, with the season finale following Nov. 27. That same day also brings the first-season finale of “S.W.A.T. Exiles,” starring Shemar Moore. STARZ has already renewed the series for a second season.

Holiday viewing is on the way, too. STARZ will air the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy, featuring extended cuts, in a Thanksgiving Day marathon. Seasonal additions include “A Richer Christmas” and “This Christmas,” which stars Regina King, Idris Elba, and Loretta Devine.

P-Valley Season 3/Credit: STARZ

“P-Valley” returns Dec. 4 for its third and final season. Two episodes will premiere that day, followed by new episodes every Friday. Looking ahead, “Sweetpea” is expected to return for Season 2 in early 2027.

Subscribers can also revisit the “Power” universe, which includes “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book IV: Force.” “Power: Origins” is also on the way.

The offer is available at STARZ.com for new subscribers and former subscribers who re-subscribe through the site. It does not include a free trial. Once the promotional period ends, the plan automatically switches to the regular monthly rate, currently $11.99, unless the subscriber cancels. The service is ad-free and allows subscribers to download titles and stream on multiple devices at once. The deal is available for a limited time.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Hakeem Jeffries Moves Closer to Making History as First Black House Speaker

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE