Organizers say replacement Detroit shows are planned, but no venue or dates have been announced.

Musician Stevie Wonder performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Life Is Beautiful Festival on September 25, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Depositphotos)

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*Stevie Wonder will no longer perform at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Dec. 8 and 9. Ticketmaster canceled both sold-out concerts on Monday, Nov. 16, TicketNews reports.

Emails sent to ticket buyers say the concerts cannot take place at the Fox Theatre because of “production restrictions.” The Detroit News says the Ticketmaster pages for both dates now read, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

The Detroit stops were part of Wonder’s 18-date tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Songs in the Key of Life,” his Grammy-winning 1976 album. Wonder is still scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 19, and the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 21. Capital One Arena in Washington follows on Nov. 23, and the tour closes Dec. 19 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Stevie Wonder performing (Getty)

Organizers say replacement shows at a new venue in Detroit are in the works, with an announcement coming within days. The Detroit News reports that the cancellation notice suggested buyers would get the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the replacement shows. Details of that offer have not been reported.

Refunds will go back to the payment method used for the purchase, with Ticketmaster saying they should arrive within 14 to 21 days. If a ticket was transferred, the refund goes to the original purchaser, not the recipient. Anyone who bought tickets through a reseller may have to return to the site where they made the purchase.

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