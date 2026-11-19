Oprah Winfrey inducted Luther Vandross, while Phil Collins told the crowd he is not finished yet.

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*Phil Collins, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 14. The ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Billy Idol, Sade, Oasis, Iron Maiden, New Order and producer Rick Rubin also joined them in the Hall.

Oprah Winfrey inducted Vandross, recalling the advice he gave her. “Luther always gave me great counsel and taught me a lot about what it means to live well,” she said, Rolling Stone reports. She also told the crowd she once circled her block to hear his song “Power of Love” again.

“Luther Vandross was somebody who sang with such passion and soul; it could reach something deep inside that you didn’t even know was waiting to reach.” Usher performed “So Amazing,” “Here and Now” and “Never Too Much” in tribute.

Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal presented Idol, who later joined Stefani and guitarist Steve Stevens onstage. “In my case I called myself Billy Idol so I could be my own hero,” Idol said.

The night began with U2 performing “Silencio” and “Pride (In the Name of Love).” Chris Rock introduced Wu-Tang Clan, who performed “C.R.E.A.M.” and other hits. The Red Hot Chili Peppers played “Give It Away” for Rubin, while Aerosmith performed “Walk This Way” with Run and DMC.

Sade, Iron Maiden and Oasis were absent from the ceremony, as were New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert and Stephen Morris. Peter Hook was the band’s only representative onstage. “It’s like being part of a family, which I’m delighted about,” he said.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker inducted Collins. The 75-year-old singer walked out with a cane, prompting the crowd to rise and applaud him.

“I’m really not as bad as it looks,” he joked. “I’m much better.” When asked about a rumored tour, he stopped short of confirming one. “You haven’t heard the last of me yet. I can promise you that.”TEXT

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