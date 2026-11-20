The former "SNL" cast member says she kept the strap-on on despite the boss's objections.

Michael Che and Punkie Johnson on SNL/YouTube screenshot

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*Punkie Johnson says she wore a strap-on under her dresses on “Saturday Night Live,” and Lorne Michaels was not pleased about it. The comedian shared the story during a recent stand-up set, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Michaels, who created the series, objected to the accessory, Johnson said. “Lorne would get mad. He’d be like, ‘Punkie, you can’t wear your d— on NBC.’ I don’t give a f—, Lorne. I’m keeping my d— on!”

Johnson, a lesbian who spent four seasons on the show from 2020 to 2024, said the proof is on camera. She confirmed she “had my d— on in all them sketches.” She told the crowd, “I don’t know if y’all paid attention to SNL, but if you go back and look at the reruns, you’ll see it poking on the dresses I was wearing.”

Lorne Michaels at the Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

As for why she did it, Johnson said she “got soft on SNL” during her time as a cast member. The wardrobe was a big adjustment. “Motherf—ers got me in these dresses. I ain’t never seen myself like this before,” she said.

The strap-on was her fix. “To maintain my dyke-ism, I had to come up with a plan,” Johnson explained, saying that plan meant putting “my d— on in 30 Rock.” She said she wore it at Studio 8H, where the show tapes, and added, “Yeah, I f—ing did it.”

Johnson has described friction with her former boss before. On a 2024 episode of the “Fly on the Wall” podcast, she said, “I think I drove him crazy, to the point where he just started ignoring me.” She added, “He’s just like, ‘Get out of my face.’ I’d mess with him.”

Johnson spoke about the show’s intensity after her exit. She told PEOPLE it “mad put the pressure on you” and called SNL “a different monster, a different beast.” She added, “They just throw you in the water — you better know how to swim. They don’t give you no life jacket.”

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