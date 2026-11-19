Prosecutors unsealed the charges this week, a year after his arrest on the same day he earned his first Grammy nomination.

Rod Wave/YouTube screenshot

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*Rod Wave has been indicted in Georgia on felony gun and drug charges stemming from a traffic stop last year.

Fulton County prosecutors allege the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rodarius Green, had oxycodone and a pistol when police stopped him. Billboard obtained the indictment, which prosecutors filed in October but kept sealed until this week.

Defense attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Zack Findling addressed the case in a Wednesday statement. They described the indictment as “nothing but a formal charging document from an incident that occurred a year ago.”

“The charges are no more valid than they were a year ago,” the lawyers said. “We look forward to vigorously challenging this baseless indictment and the clear violations of Mr. Green’s rights in court.” Findling said his client was “unjustly profiled and unlawfully arrested.”

Rod Wave/YouTube screenshot

The arrest took place Nov. 7, 2025, the same day Wave earned a Grammy nomination for his track “Sinners,” from the 2025 vampire-horror film “Sinners.” Police pulled him over for reckless driving after he allegedly ran a stop sign while speeding. Atlanta News First reports that officers said a .40-caliber Glock with a high-capacity magazine was in his waistband. They also said a 9mm handgun and drugs were inside the car. By the next day, Wave was out on $8,000 bail. The indictment surfaced roughly a year after the traffic stop.

The new indictment is not his only legal fight in the city. According to Billboard, Wave faces a second Atlanta case stemming from an October 2025 indictment carrying six counts, including criminal property damage and reckless conduct. Prosecutors allege he fired several rounds into a Mercedes G Wagon and a garage at his home in April 2025. Wave pleaded not guilty, and that case remains pending.

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