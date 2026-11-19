After repeated attempts to get Los Angeles officials to address illegal garbage dumping, a formal federal complaint calls for an EPA investigation into the city's response.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson on the scene in South LA

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*Here’s what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandates for illegal street garbage dumping- Civil penalties: up to $93,058 per day for general RCR violations, and $124,426 per day for violating compliance order, criminal penalties: knowingly disposing of hazardous waste without a permit can result in up to $50,000 per day in fines and up to 5 years in prison.

The penalties are steep. And they could easily be slapped on Los Angeles city officials for gross violation of the EPA mandate.

The proof: In 2025, the Los Angeles City controller in a report on the issue in 2025 stated the obvious about the peril. “Illegally dumping thousands of tons of trash, debris and hazardous wastes on our sidewalks and streets lessens the quality of life in Los Angeles,” it said.

The City Council’s immediate response has been to allocate a $100 reward to anyone reporting illegal dumping. That was a weak, ineffectual, almost laughable response to a critical, even life threatening, problem.

The sanitation department’s answer is no better. Its official website encourages citizens to report illegal dumping. The assumption is that the department will send out a crew to clean it up.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson fights against garbage dumping in South LA

What it doesn’t say is when the clean-up will take place. In South L.A. it often doesn’t act. The streets are ugly testament to that.

After countless attempts to get the city to do its job and crack down on garbage dumping in South L.A. I acted. I filed a formal complaint with the EPA complaint with the EPA demanding a federal investigation and citing of Los Angeles City Officials for gross neglect and violation of federal laws mandating removal of street garbage dumping.

Los Angeles City Officials have repeatedly failed to stop illegal street dumping in South L A. They have repeatedly violated federal laws mandating timely street garbage removal. Their failure demands EPA conduct an investigation and citing of city officials for violation of federal laws on street dumping.

Sadly, illegal street garbage dumping in South L.A. is now a federal issue.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He hosts the weekly news and issues commentary radio show The Hutchinson Report Tuesdays 4:00-5:00 PM KPFK-Pacifica Radio 90.7 FM streamed at kpfk.org

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