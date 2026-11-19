The comedian and producer explains why his landmark Tubi deal lets him keep ownership while he opens doors for digital creators.

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*Comedian and producer Kevin Fredericks, known to millions of fans as KevOnStage, is taking off with “The Airport.” His new 10-episode improv sketch comedy series premieres Nov. 19 on Tubi.

Fredericks created the series with comedy writer Richard A. Washington. Set in a busy terminal, the sketches follow over-the-top travelers, staff who only make things worse, and trips that rarely go as planned. The cast mixes established comedians with digital stars, including Tabitha Brown, Tony Baker, Mojo Brookz, Chris “CP” Powell, Mel Mitchell, Mecca Evans, Jamila Bell, Deanté Kyle, Devonte West, Angel Moore Tanksley, Patrick Cloud, Lex P and Drea Nicole. For some of them, the show marks their on-screen debut.

“The Airport” is the first major title under KevOnStage Studios’ multi-year, multi-project partnership with Tubi. Deadline described the agreement as the streamer’s largest of its kind to date.

Fredericks spoke with EURweb about the deal, the making of “The Airport” and his plans for the next generation of Black creators.

The Tubi collaboration gives him a level of freedom he hadn’t had before, starting with who pays for the work.

“The main thing is it allows me to create projects where my wife and I don’t have to finance them. That’s the biggest thing, and it allows me to remain the owner and remain with creative control and receive back-end participation,” Fredericks explained. “Every other deal that I’ve negotiated, you give up one of these things usually in some way, shape, or form. But thankfully, Tubi is an amazing partner, and they see the value in creators, and they make fair deals with creators.”

The agreement covers six projects. Two seasons of “Safe Space” have already streamed on Tubi, making “The Airport” the third title to air under the partnership. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to make six projects with them,” he added.

Asked why Tubi was the right home for his studio, the comedian again pointed to ownership. “Maintaining ownership as much as possible is important to me,” Fredericks said. He also credited the streamer for putting “some of their weight behind these shows with their marketing, their team, their assets, their email list.”

Tubi’s free model also matters to him. “A big benefit for me was that Tubi is free and ad supported,” Fredericks shared. “A lot of consumers enjoy a lot of programming, but they’re tired of having to get a new app and a new subscription every time they want to watch a new show.”

Most of his audience lives online, so that easy access works in his favor.

“You watch one of the sketches from ‘The Airport,’ and I say, ‘Hey, check this out on Tubi.’ You search Tubi [for] ‘The Airport.’ Within 15 seconds, you’re watching an episode. That’s hugely impactful,” he said. “The barrier to entry is so low. Convincing somebody to pull out their credit card is harder and harder.”

Why an Airport?

The idea came from the same instinct behind his earlier sketch hit. “We’ve always had a lot of success with relatability. ‘The Hospital’ was kind of our first foray into sketch comedy, and most people have had an experience at a hospital,” Fredericks noted. “The airport is very similar. Most Americans have flown in an airplane once, twice, 20, 30 times. It’s ripe for parody and satire.”

The timing is deliberate, too. “We’re dropping it right at the biggest time for air travel in America, the week before Thanksgiving. So it’ll be airing during Thanksgiving and Christmas travel season,” he said. “When you take that flight home for Thanksgiving or for Christmas, there’s a high probability that you are going to experience something you just saw on ‘The Airport.’ Maybe it’s a little more exaggerated, of course, but it’s still going to work.”

On the Page and in the Moment

Fredericks described the series as a hybrid. He and Washington worked with a writers room, then gave the cast room to play.

“Because we know the caliber of comedians and comedic actors we’re working with, we let them go,” he said. “Sometimes they take liberties that were not in the script, and quite often those are the funniest things that happened. Some of the sketches are fully improv. It’s just like, ‘Hey, put this funny person with this funny person. Here’s the premise. Go.'”

That spontaneity carries over to the screen. “It’s very common in these sketches that the other people in the scene don’t know what the actor is about to say,” Fredericks said. “So if you see them break character, you know the laughter was real.”

From Phone Screens to TV

When spotting talent, the producer starts as a fan. “Most of the time I’m just a fan of people, and I just follow them, and I’ve consumed a lot of their content,” Fredericks said. “A lot of times on these sketches that people post, you can tell whether they can act or not.”

“If I can toot my own horn, I have a high probability of success. I’ve got an eye for talent,” he continued. “These people almost always deliver, but it’s because they’ve been delivering with their own audience for a long time. So that part is more the people than me, if I’m being honest.”

Putting veterans like Brown and Baker in scenes with rising creators had one result, according to Fredericks: “Magic. Magic is what happens. Often, these people are fans of each other, and this is an easy way for them to work with people that they’ve been fans of,” he said. “And funniness is contagious. I’m blessed that the people that we’ve cast in ‘The Airport’ are not only funny, but they’re unselfish.”

KevOnStage

What Success Looks Like Now

After building his career online, Fredericks keeps his definition of success simple.

“Honestly, it’s as simple as I get to make people laugh for a living. I get to take care of my family with jokes. I get to create opportunities for talented people, and for those reasons, I’m already successful,” he said. “I think part of my place in the community is to create opportunity and shine a light on all these amazingly talented Black people. I think that’s part of my role, and I take that very seriously.”

His model comes from a sketch show that launched a generation of stars.

“I love and emulate what Keenen Ivory Wayans and the Wayans family did with ‘In Living Color.’ They created so many household names that we still watch,” Fredericks said. “I’m still watching David Alan Grier on ‘St. Denis Medical’ because of his work on ‘In Living Color.’ Still watching Jamie Foxx, and I found out about him on ‘In Living Color.’ So I just want to be the version of Keenen Ivory Wayans and Lorne Michaels for the digital age for Black creators.”

The Future Belongs to Creators

Asked who will own Black storytelling five or 10 years from now, Fredericks didn’t hesitate. “I think it’s gonna be in the hands of the creators,” he said.

Traditional stars, he explained, usually start production companies only after years of acting. “A lot of us who didn’t get in through traditional Hollywood, we’re just skipping to the end and telling the stories we want to tell now,” Fredericks said.

He pointed to creators like King Keraun and Simone Shepherd, Country Wayne and Dwayne Perkins, along with Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Druski. “Druski’s basically built his audience off of sketch comedy online, and he’s made it all the way to ‘Saturday Night Live,'” he noted.

Fredericks believes audiences are hungry for fresh ideas. “The audiences in the world are craving originality. We’ve seen all the movies, we’ve seen all the sequels and reboots and preboots and prequels and spinoffs,” he said, “… we want something new. I’d rather see a bad original than ‘Friday the 13th’ part 700.”

He cited “Iron Lung” and “Obsession” as new stories succeeding at the box office. “I think there’s more stories like that that can do well given the chance,” Fredericks said.

“The Airport” premieres Nov. 19 on Tubi. Watch the trailer below.

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