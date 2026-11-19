Doctors say continued spread, record cases and lower vaccination rates put the country on a long road back.

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*The United States is no longer considered free of homegrown measles, Prevention reports. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced Tuesday that it is revoking the country’s elimination status, ending a 26-year run. Bolivia and Mexico lost their status as well.

A panel of outside experts advising PAHO concluded that measles is once again spreading locally in all three countries. Amesh A. Adalja, M.D., a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, explained the distinction. Elimination “doesn’t mean zero measles,” he said. A country loses the designation when one chain of cases continues for a year or longer.

The U.S. is well past that threshold. Health officials have counted 5,412 cases this year, a level not seen in more than 30 years. Thomas Russo, M.D., chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo, says deaths total at least 10, “and probably more.”

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Regaining elimination status will take years. Brazil managed to do so in about five, but the countdown cannot begin until the U.S. goes a full year without sustained spread. Adalja says every community needs more than 95% of residents covered by two MMR doses. Kindergarten vaccination coverage now sits near 92%. He also wants states to limit nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine requirements.

“Measles is now a fixture of American life, not an occasional import,” Adalja said. Babies too young to receive the MMR vaccine and people with weakened immune systems face the greatest danger. The CDC reports that about one in five unvaccinated patients is hospitalized.

PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa accepted the panel’s recommendation. “The current situation requires urgent attention,” he said.

“We should all be embarrassed, disappointed, and sad,” said William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “We were the country that demonstrated to the world that measles could be eliminated and now we’ve hit a setback. This may have ramifications around the world.”

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