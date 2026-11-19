The 15-year-old has pleaded not guilty, and his attorney says he is innocent.

KJ Biermann/YouTube screenshot

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*KJ Biermann, the 15-year-old son of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, faces seven felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia, Page Six reports. In a Monday filing, prosecutors opposed a defense bid to move his case to juvenile court.

KJ was indicted on charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16. Prosecutors say each of the first three counts carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. He has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges.

Prosecutors allege the assault happened April 23 in a family changing room at a Life Time Fitness gym in Alpharetta, Ga. Court documents previously obtained by Page Six say the girl accused KJ of forcing sexual acts on her despite her repeatedly telling him “no.” He was arrested Aug. 17. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

KJ Biermann and Kim Zolciak screenshot via kimzolciakbiermann/Instagram

The new filing also points to an earlier juvenile case involving an underage family member that dates to April 2023. Prosecutors call it “very serious,” citing probable cause findings on 16 alleged offenses. Those include incest, eight counts of child molestation, one count each of sexual battery and statutory rape, and five counts of sexual exploitation of children. The filing does not show that KJ was convicted of those offenses.

Prosecutors argue the two cases show a “deeply troubling pattern when it comes to this defendant forcing sexual compliance through a personal relationship.” They say he had completed “all or the vast majority of his required therapy” when the alleged gym assault occurred. They describe the new allegations as a “worsening of behaviors rather than a marked improvement.”

“Based on the repetitive pattern of offenses, this defendant has proven to be beyond the rehabilitation offered within the Fulton County Juvenile Court process,” prosecutors wrote.

KJ’s attorney, Jason Sheffield, says his client is “100% innocent.”

“Unfortunately, we will have to wait for our day in court where we can finally begin to level the playing field,” Sheffield said.

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