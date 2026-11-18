A hearing is set for Thursday in the Florida bankruptcy case, where Dash also revealed an unlisted Simon & Schuster book deal.

Damon Dash / Getty





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*Dame Dash told a federal bankruptcy court he has no archive to hand over, despite an order demanding one.

In a sworn statement filed Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Florida, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder said, “The Debtor does not possess any archival material relating to his life and career,” Complex reports.

The court gave Dash seven days to turn over “100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia,” along with “an unreleased, in-development documentary/film project” about Roc-A-Fella. The deadline passed Monday. The materials are owed to Everlasting Films, LLC, which won the rights at auction with a $550,000 bid.

Dame Dash/YouTube screenshot

Dash says any such materials are “not in the possession, custody or control of the Debtor.” He claims they would have been kept in storage units that were auctioned off in 2017. He also says that around 2005, he gave his children, who were minors at the time, items that might technically qualify. “It is now nearly 22 years later, and any such items were not my property as of the date I filed this bankruptcy case,” he said.

The claim conflicts with earlier comments from director Adam Bhala Lough. He wrote on journalist Andre Gee’s Substack that Dash once asked him to direct the Roc-A-Fella documentary. “He’s sitting on 100s of hours of incredible footage from that era,” Lough wrote.

As EURweb previously reported, the sale was declared complete Oct. 21, giving Everlasting worldwide rights to Dash’s life story. The proceeds will go to his creditors. Dash filed for bankruptcy in September 2025, listing $25 million in debt and $4,350 in personal assets.

Dash objected to the sale on Oct. 23. He also accused attorney Christopher Brown, who participated in the winning bid, of “constant harassment.” Brown has sued Dash for defamation and says the bankruptcy was intended to help him avoid paying his debts.

“I’m flattered that my life rights mean so much,” Dash said on the Oct. 28 episode of “The Art of Dialogue.”

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