Dame Dash ‘Flattered’ His Life Rights Fetched $550K in Bankruptcy Auction

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder has objected to the sale and accused an attorney tied to the winning bid of harassment.

Dame Dash/YouTube screenshot

*Dame Dash says he is flattered that his life rights sold for $550,000. The catch is that he won’t see any of the money.

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The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder addressed the sale on the Oct. 28 episode of “The Art of Dialogue.” All proceeds will go to his creditors as part of his ongoing bankruptcy case.

“I’m flattered that my life rights mean so much,” Dash said, per Complex. “I’m flattered that the intention is to make a movie about me that must have a bigger budget than the life rights unless they’re dumb. I’m flattered that now I get to really fight for something that, if it did happen, would appear to be unconstitutional. I’m flattered that everyone’s talking about it.”

Everlasting Films, LLC won the auction. The trustee overseeing Dash’s case filed notice on Oct. 21 that the sale was complete, VICE reported. The company secured worldwide rights to his life story, along with “100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia.” The package also includes “an unreleased, in-development documentary/film project” about the mogul.

Damon Dash / Getty





Dash believes the film company could have come to him directly. He also wondered what kind of movie a bid that size implies.

“To me, if somebody would actually make a bid for that kind of bread to make a movie about me, then that means what’s the budget of the movie?” he said.

Dash isn’t going along quietly. On Oct. 23, he filed an objection to the sale. His attorney, Mark S. Roher, wants confirmation that Dash won’t be “obligated to communicate or otherwise assist or participate in any manner” with Everlasting Films.

Dash also took aim at attorney Christopher Brown, who was involved in the winning bid. He accused Brown of “constant harassment.” Brown has sued Dash for defamation and claims the bankruptcy filing was a way to avoid paying his debts, according to Complex.

Dash warned that any film about his life had better get the story right.

“If he [Christopher Brown] does or anyone makes a movie about [me], if it’s not complimentary to me, if it’s not completely the truth, then my family will get another check,” he said. “So, I always look at things from a godly perspective.”

Dash filed for bankruptcy in September 2025, listing $25 million in debt and $4,350 in personal assets.

Watch Dame Dash’s interview with “The Art of Dialogue” below.

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