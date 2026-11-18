Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell will lead the new studio, which starts with more than 120 active series.

Channing Dungey/Credit: Skydance Media

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*Skydance Corporation (NYSE: SKYD) is merging Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios into a single studio. The combined studio will carry the Warner Bros. Television Studios name when it debuts in early 2027. In the meantime, both studios keep running separately, per the news release.

Skydance says the move is meant to give creators stronger, more streamlined support across every television platform.

“Bringing together two of the industry’s most prolific television studios creates a formidable creative engine, uniting extraordinary talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises with the global scale to compete at the highest level,” said George Cheeks, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer of Skydance TV.

Cheeks added, “With Channing and Matt at the helm, we have two exceptional leaders who understand what it takes to empower creative talent, foster bold ideas and deliver programming that resonates with audiences everywhere.”

Skydance Media Matt Thunell (photo: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages)

Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell will run the studio together as presidents, with both reporting to Cheeks. Dungey also chairs Skydance Global Cable Media, which brings together cable networks from Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, covering more than 50 brands.

“Matt has extraordinary creative instincts, and a deep understanding of great storytelling. I couldn’t ask for a better partner as we bring these storied studios together,” Dungey said.

Thunell added, “Ever since our time together at Netflix, I’ve hoped we’d have the opportunity to work together again, and I’m thrilled that day has finally come.”

The studio will start with more than 120 active series. The slate includes “Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone” (HBO), “The Pitt” (HBO Max), “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV), “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” (CBS), “Reacher” (Prime Video), “Marshals” (CBS), “Landman” (Paramount+), “Emily in Paris” (Netflix) and the upcoming “Neuromancer” (Apple TV).

Dungey’s and Thunell’s responsibilities cover the studio’s scripted and unscripted slate, every creative department, BET Studios and the overseas studios of Warner Bros. International Television Production. CBS Studios stays independent of the new studio, with President David Stapf in charge and also reporting to Cheeks. Under it sit CBS Studios International, Skydance Sports Entertainment and See It Now Studios.

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