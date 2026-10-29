Halle Berry Loses Bid for Equal Custody, Wins Restraining Order Ruling

Olivier Martinez retains primary physical custody of their 13-year-old son as a judge reportedly ends a restraining order and prepares to revisit custody in November.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez – via eurAI

*Halle Berry‘s bitter custody battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez has taken another turn, with a judge reportedly leaving their teenage son primarily in his father’s care.

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According to TMZ, Berry succeeded in having a domestic violence restraining order dissolved but failed in her attempt to restore equal physical custody.

Martinez will retain primary physical custody of their 13-year-old son, while Berry reportedly faces restrictions on overnight visits.

The decision is not necessarily the final word, however, because the judge is expected to reconsider custody arrangements in November.

For Berry, the latest ruling delivers a mixed outcome in an increasingly contentious legal fight that has included disputed allegations, courtroom testimony and disagreements over parenting.

Halle Berry arrives at Cirque du Soleil’s ‘KOOZA’ Red Carpet Premiere held at the Santa Monica Pier on October 24, 2024 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Halle Berry Custody Battle Takes Another Turn

Martinez’s attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, told TMZ that Berry’s legal team sought to restore a 50/50 physical custody arrangement, but the judge rejected that request.

The attorney described the outcome as a “huge victory” for Martinez, who previously shared custody with the Oscar-winning actress.

According to the report, the judge also ruled that Berry could no longer have overnight visits with their son.

However, Martinez reportedly failed in his attempt to impose additional restrictions on Berry’s holiday visitation.

Berry’s representative emphasized that the actress continues to hold joint legal custody, including tie-breaking authority when the parents cannot agree on certain decisions.

That distinction matters: Physical custody determines where a child primarily lives, while legal custody generally concerns decision-making responsibilities.

Allegations and Courtroom Testimony

The custody dispute has included serious allegations involving the former couple’s son.

Martinez previously alleged that Berry physically harmed the teenager, an accusation the actress has denied.

Berry also accused Martinez of coaching their son before his testimony, according to TMZ.

The teenager ultimately testified during a closed-door court proceeding, with both parents excluded from the courtroom.

EURweb previously reported on the son’s testimony and the continuing legal conflict between his parents.

The allegations remain disputed, and the reported custody ruling does not establish that either parent’s accusations are true.

Social Media Post Adds to Controversy

Another disagreement emerged after a message appeared on Berry’s Instagram account earlier this week.

The post suggested that a child’s disrespect toward their mother could stem from the child’s relationship with their father.

However, Berry’s account was reportedly compromised, and it has not been established that she personally published the message.

Martinez’s attorney sought to reopen evidence over the post, claiming it disturbed his client’s peace.

Judge Kaufman reportedly denied that request.

Halle Berry leaving LA courthouse – via eurAI

What Happens Next for Halle Berry?

Although Martinez currently retains primary physical custody, the judge is expected to revisit custody issues in November, according to his attorney.

The dissolution of the restraining order represents a separate legal development and should not be interpreted as resolving the disputed allegations.

Berry and Martinez, who married in 2013 and finalized their divorce in 2016, have faced years of disagreements over their son.

For now, the latest decision leaves Martinez with primary physical custody while Berry retains joint legal custody.

The next court proceedings could determine whether those arrangements remain in place or change again.

🚨💼 Halle Berry leaves court after Thursday’s custody ruling. https://t.co/RrpMKvWKL3 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2026

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