Halle Berry’s Son Testifies for Nearly Four Hours in Closed-Door Court Hearing

The 13-year-old appeared before a Los Angeles judge as his parents battle over abuse allegations, custody and a temporary restraining order.

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry / Depositphotos

*Halle Berry’s 13-year-old son, Maceo, spent nearly four hours testifying Monday, October 19, in a closed Los Angeles courtroom. His appearance marks a significant development in the actress’s legal dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, who accuses her of physically abusing their son.

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According to Cover Media’s report published by Yahoo, court officials cleared the room to protect Maceo’s privacy. His testimony remains sealed, leaving the public without details about what he told the judge.

The hearing concerns a domestic violence restraining order Martinez obtained on October 1. He requested the temporary protection after alleging Berry attacked Maceo during a September 26 confrontation at her home.

Berry has denied abusing her son and challenged the allegations. Martinez is seeking sole custody, while Berry wants the court to restore their previous shared custody arrangement.

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A judge previously authorized Maceo to testify specifically about the restraining-order request. His appearance does not mean the court has accepted either parent’s version of events.

During Monday’s proceedings, Berry attended with her attorneys and fiancé, musician Van Hunt. Martinez arrived with Maceo and his legal representatives. The actor’s attorney, Patrick Baghdaserians, defended his client in comments to Page Six. The outlet reported that Maceo did not interact with Berry at the courthouse.

“Olivier is a great, loving father. He is very caring and only wants the best for his son,” Baghdaserians said.

The testimony follows competing accounts of the September incident. In EURweb’s October 19 report, Hunt claimed Maceo shoved Berry after resisting her attempt to remove a virtual reality headset.

Hunt said he stepped between them as the disagreement intensified. His declaration disputed Martinez’s allegations about Berry’s behavior toward their son.

The former couple married in 2013, separated in 2015, and finalized their divorce in August 2023. Their latest legal conflict has temporarily changed Berry’s visitation arrangements.

Monday’s hearing ended without a publicly reported final decision. The proceedings remain ongoing, and Maceo’s sealed testimony offers no public indication of how the judge will rule.

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