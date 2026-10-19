EURweb | Black News, Culture, Entertainment & More

Black News, Black Culture, Black People Forever | EURweb

Celebrity

Halle Berry’s Fiancé Says Her Son Shoved Her During Custody Dispute Confrontation

Van Hunt describes a heated encounter involving Berry and her 13-year-old son in court documents, challenging abuse allegations made by Olivier Martinez.
Add EUR on Google
Bruised
Red Carpet Premiere Screening of ‘Bruised’, Arrivals, AFI Fest, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, California – Halle Berry and Van Hunt (Photo: AFI/Shutterstock)

*Halle Berry’s fiancé, Van Hunt, claims her 13-year-old son shoved the actress during a confrontation that triggered an escalating custody battle. Hunt’s eyewitness account challenges allegations from Berry’s ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, who accuses her of physically abusing their son, Maceo.

In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Hunt described the September 26 incident at Berry’s Los Angeles home. He said the confrontation began when Berry instructed Maceo to remove his Oculus virtual reality headset.

“Halle instructed Maceo to remove the Oculus and asked, ‘So, you’re going to fight me now?!'” Hunt stated.

“Maceo ignored her. Halle reached to remove the headset from over Maceo’s head, but Maceo aggressively resisted and then threw off the headset himself and shoved Halle. I immediately jumped in between them.”

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry
Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry / Depositphotos

Scroll to continue reading

RECENT News

Hunt said the confrontation escalated as Maceo threatened to contact his father.

“They started yelling at each other with me standing between them. Maceo began threatening to call Olivier.”

The musician described an emotional scene involving both mother and son.

“I could also see that both Maceo and Halle were on the verge of tears – they both appeared like they wanted to work things out but didn’t know how; which was heartbreaking to see.”

According to Hunt, Maceo began packing his belongings before Martinez arrived to collect him. Hunt encouraged Berry to give her son space rather than prevent him from leaving.

Hunt defended Berry as a “loving, attentive, highly engaged, forbearing mother” and rejected Martinez’s allegations about her behavior.

“I have never witnessed Halle choke Maceo, place him in a headlock, put her hands around his neck, restrict his breathing, force him to “tap out” or make statements such as: “Who is dominant now?””

Martinez, 60, is seeking sole custody and obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Berry on October 1. Berry, 60, denies the abuse allegations and currently faces court-ordered restrictions on visitation.

Her attorney, Marina Beck, called Martinez’s filing “entirely meritless.”

A judge has permitted Maceo to testify about the restraining-order request.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COMTrump Turns on Hegseth: Nidal Hasan Execution Will NOT Be Livestreamed

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE

About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

Tell Us What’s on Your Mind!

Tell us what we’re doing right and wrong. Tell us what you want from EURweb.

Send Us Feedback

Sign Up for Our Free Daily Newsletter

Subscribe to the EURweb.com newsletter and qualify to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card! We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story.

Subscribe

Never miss another exclusive.

The latest news, exclusives, Founder Voices and more delivered to you.

Follow EURweb on Google

You’ll also like…